2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 fantasy football recap

The Falcons selected the first skill position of this draft class by taking USC’s London, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder. He plays above the rim with the best of them, and his wingspan helps offset errant throws from a suspect quarterback situation. He can play inside and out and will be paired with last year’s standout tight end (who might as well be a receiver) in Kyle Pitts to create a towering duo.

The season-long suspension of Calvin Ridley means London instantly becomes the top player at the position, surrounded by the lofty likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate, and Khadarel Hodge. How intimidating.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is the presumed starter of this “pass when you have to” offensive design that still has several missing pieces to fill before becoming truly competitive. The defense has its fair share of holes, too, which works in London’s favor to see increased volume. It’s hard to run as much as Arthur Smith would like to if the team is trailing more often than not.

In 2022 fantasy drafts, London is a flex target with more worth in PPR scoring. The season-long stats probably will fall in the range of 60-70 catches, 800-900 yards, and five or six scores. The long-term outlook is thoroughly dependent on what Atlanta does at quarterback, which appears to be wait until the 2023 draft at this point. There’s low-end WR1 upside found in London if the QB situation is even competent.