2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 fantasy football recap

Green Bay traded up to acquire the 6-foot-4, 208-pounder. Watson is a superb athlete and has elite speed, especially for his size, clocking in at 4.39 in the 40. The Packers needed to replace Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s downfield traits, and they found the right man for the job.

Watson is a vertical threat by nature, but North Dakota State wasn’t afraid to work him in on jet sweeps and utilize his ability after the catch to hit home runs — a perfect skill set for what Green Bay likes to do with the position. And, he’s a decent enough blocker to fit right in.

Aaron Rodgers notoriously doesn’t like to rely on rookie receivers, so this one could be a shaky situation for fantasy purposes. If necessity is the mother of invention … in this case, opportunity is the mother a late-round fantasy gamble. Watson is a deep-league flier for now, but his worth drastically improves if Sammy Watkins doesn’t make the final roster.