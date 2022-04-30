2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 fantasy football recap

The 2022 NFL Draft’s final day is here, bringing us Rounds 4-7. We’ll examine any noteworthy selections who may have a role in fantasy football.
Be sure to check out our Day 1 and Day 2 coverage for a better feel of how these rookies all fit into fantasy plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
Day 3 fantasy football reaction
106) Tampa Bay Buccaneers | TE Cade Otton, Washington
A prototypical “Y” tight end, Otton can be flexed into the slot when he’s not playing as a line extension. He’s a dual-threat tight end with soft hands and nuanced understanding of how to exploit zone coverage.
While the Buccaneers have yet to re-sign Rob Gronkowski, the expectation remains he will indeed return. In the event he does not, Otton will see a larger role behind Cameron Brate. For now, though, this rookie is not worth drafting in single-year formats. Otton could emerge as soon as 2023, even though Brate remains under contract throughout that season.
107) Houston Texans | RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
This could go down as one of the best fantasy football selections of the middle rounds. Pierce is a bull in a china shop in the open field, bashing and bruising his way for every extra inch. He’s a true two-down back and offers basically nothing in the receiving department. Piece scored nine of his 13 touchdowns in the in goal-to-go situations last year, per ESPN data, showing a nose for the end zone.
Pierce should split touches with former Indianapolis rusher Marlon Mack. The two players have contrasting styles that nicely complement each other, with Mack being more of a home run hitter. Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale are on the roster, too, although it wouldn’t be too surprising if Houston looked to bring in a pass-catching specialist.
For 2022 drafts, Pierce could be a sound RB3 target. He won’t be as valuable on a weekly basis in PPR scoring, and there will be many weeks in which he makes you frustrated by rushing for 50 yards without a score. Pierce has low mileage for dynasty leaguers and could develop into an upper-tier No. 2 back in time.
122) Las Vegas Raiders | RB Zamir White, Georgia
White enters a crowded backfield for the upcoming season but has a clear shot at becoming the early-down guy for 2023 and beyond. The Raiders declined the fifth-year option of Josh Jacobs, which effectively guarantees he won’t be on the roster next year, and Kenyan Drake is in the final year of his deal, too. Long-time New England backup and special teamer Brandon Bolden followed head coach Josh McDaniels over to the desert.
The former Bulldog is a quality inside runner who waits for holes to develop before charging into battle, and he’s dangerous in the open field. Vegas likely will have to find a third-down back to offset his substandard receiving chops, though. For this year only, White is merely a flier in the final few rounds of best-ball drafts. Keeper league owners can elevate him to the midtier neighborhood of rookie backs. Expect to redshirt him for 2022 with the hopes of having a starter in ’23.
123) Los Angeles Chargers | RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
The former Aggie brings plus-size to the backfield, checking in at 6-foot 3/8, 217 pounds. What he lacks in speed (4.63-second 40), Spiller makes up for with his short-area burst. He plays with excellent body lean and toughness, but fighting for yardage has led to more fumbles than pro coaches will tolerate.
The Bolts have Austin Ekeler as the focal point in the running and passing game, but his long-term durability is a concern. Backing up Ekeler is up for grabs as Larry Rountree III and Joshua Kelley round out the stable. We’ll keep an eye on this situation as the offseason unfolds to get a better feel for Spiller’s expected role. It could be anywhere from the team’s No. 2 to the team’s fourth back, if he makes the roster, but we like his chances of fighting for the primary backup job. Mentally stash his name for handcuffing purposes until further notice.
131) Tennessee Titans | RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan
A notable blend of size, power and open-field movement skills, Haskins enters an intriguing situation. Derrick Henry remains the king until proven otherwise, but he’s also nearly 28 years old and coming off a broken foot after logging somewhere around three billion touches in his NFL career. Haskins enters behind veteran backups Dontrell Hilliard (more of a receiver) and Jordan Wilkins (plodding journeyman). It should come as no surprise if the rookie is the direct backup and change-of-pace to Henry in 2022.
Fantasy gamers can draft Haskins as a handcuff, unless something dramatic occurs over the next few months, and he’s a wise selection in the final third of drafts for owners who didn’t chose Henry. Injury risks are amplified once a running back nears 30, and we already saw what happened last season to Tennessee’s prized powerback. Haskins has a real shot at being the long-term replacement for Henry.
132) Green Bay Packers | WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada
A favorite of quarterback Carson Strong, Doubs is a dangerous vertical weapon who excels at running the post. While his overall route tree needs some work, the fourth-rounder will give the Packers another well-built wideout who can help cobble together the lost production of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. At nearly 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, Doubs has quick feet and enough juice after the catch to create yardage for himself.
The Packers must sort out the top four from a mishmash of talent and skill sets. His value will skyrocket if Sammy Watkins cannot make the final roster. Doubs is a name to keep in the old memory bank for this year’s fantasy draft season and beyond.
138) Pittsburgh Steelers | WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis
The diminuative Austin is a big play in the making every chance he gets to put his mitts on the pigskin. His explosive nature will lead to creative plays being scripted just to put him in space, and Austin also can contribute as a returner on special teams.
The second rookie receiver chosen by the Steelers in the first four rounds, Austin is not likely to see a great deal of volume in 2022 at a crowded position. He could blossom into a prominent role in ’23 if Pittsburgh lets WR Diontae Johnson walk as this is the final year of his rookie deal. Austin is undraftable in 2022 redrafts but could sneak into the conversation of a final flier in best-ball.
144) Washington Commanders | QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
Washington is committed to Carson Wentz for the upcoming season, and backup Taylor Heinicke is a favorite of the coaching staff. If Howell winds up playing consequential reps during the upcoming year, the Commanders’ season has officially gone off the rails. Howell has a precise deep ball but is closer to being a project than an NFL-ready rookie. His best NFL comp is Baker Mayfield — undersized but full of grit due to physical limitations.
151) Atlanta Falcons | RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU
It will be interesting to see if Allgeier can press Mike Davis for playing time in 2022. The Falcons re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson after a his breakout year at 30, which should be met with healthy skepticism. Davis was a flop in his first year after an admirable stretch run filling in for an injured Christian McCaffrey in 2020 while with Carolina. It’s not even a lock he will return at this point. Veteran Damien Williams was an offseason signing who also may not make the final roster.
This one is wide open, and for a fifth-round pick, Allgeier’s smashing style could find him worked in on early downs to allow the coaching staff to lean more on Patterson’s receiving skills. The BYU powerback will be a nifty fantasy selection as an RB4 or No. 5, depending on league size.
163) Tennessee Titans | WR Kyle Philips, UCLA
Trading away stud receiver A.J. Brown resulted in selecting Treylon Burks in Round 1, but the Titans still have a possible opening for Philips to see enough action to warrant a look. Quicker than fast, he’s a shifty slot guy with special teams experience, which may ultimately be where he’s utilized as a rookie. Tennessee has Robert Woods returning from a torn ACL, the aforementioned Burks, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine projected to be the top trio at the position. There’s an outside chance we see Philips here and there, but unless a serious injury situation opens up a starting spot, this low-volume offense won’t put him in position to justify fantasy rostering.
164) Los Angeles Rams | RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
At a shade over 5-foot-9, weighing 194, Williams is a change-of-pacer in the pros. He has soft hands and is a headache to tackle in the open field. Williams will likely be no more than the third back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. in 2023, but injuries can change things in a hurry as we saw last year with this very backfield. Williams could carve out a third-down role in the future, but he can be ignored in 2022 drafts.
201) Arizona Cardinals | RB Keaontay Ingram, USC
Ingram is one to watch this offseason. The Cardinals re-signed James Conner but have little in the way of proven depth. Eno Benjamin is the current No. 2 behind a guy who has battled a few injuries in his career. Ingram’s game reminds of Conner — not a big-play type but has soft hands as a reliable outlet in the passing game and can challenge for the end zone in goal-line packages. If nothing else, Ingram could be a quality handcuff for Conner owners.