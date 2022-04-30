2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 fantasy football recap

This could go down as one of the best fantasy football selections of the middle rounds. Pierce is a bull in a china shop in the open field, bashing and bruising his way for every extra inch. He’s a true two-down back and offers basically nothing in the receiving department. Piece scored nine of his 13 touchdowns in the in goal-to-go situations last year, per ESPN data, showing a nose for the end zone.

Pierce should split touches with former Indianapolis rusher Marlon Mack. The two players have contrasting styles that nicely complement each other, with Mack being more of a home run hitter. Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale are on the roster, too, although it wouldn’t be too surprising if Houston looked to bring in a pass-catching specialist.

For 2022 drafts, Pierce could be a sound RB3 target. He won’t be as valuable on a weekly basis in PPR scoring, and there will be many weeks in which he makes you frustrated by rushing for 50 yards without a score. Pierce has low mileage for dynasty leaguers and could develop into an upper-tier No. 2 back in time.