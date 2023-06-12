How should fantasy footballers approach Chicago's tight ends?

After catching 60 passes (on 93 targets) for 612 yards, albeit inexplicably with zero touchdowns, during his second season, Kmet entered 2022 as a popular breakout candidate. The thinking went that another year with Fields at the controls would be a boon for Kmet, who, along with Darnell Mooney, had been the only reliable options in 2021. It didn’t exactly pan out that way.

Kmet didn’t catch a pass until Week 3, and through seven games he had 12 receptions, 148 yards, and (again) no touchdowns. He broke his TD drought in a big way, hauling in five scores over the next three games, and finished the year leading the Bears in receptions (50), yards (544), and touchdowns (7). The TDs elevated Kmet to fringe TE1 status, but as a week-to-week contributor he was spotty.

Entering a contract year, Kmet’s future in the Windy City is uncertain. While he’s shown a rapport with Fields, at least as much as anyone has, the additions of Moore, a viable No. 1 receiver, and Claypool, who’ll have a full offseason to integrate into the offense, cloud his outlook.