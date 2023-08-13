These five players are falling in fantasy football drafts

Dobbins looked like an ascending force in 2020, rushing for 805 yards and nine TDs on just 134 carries as a rookie. His trajectory changed the following August when he suffered a torn ACL that cost him all of 2021. He returned to the field in Week 3 last year but struggled to get anything going and was shut down after four weeks to undergo a clean-up procedure on his knee. Dobbins was activated in time to play the final four games of 2022, and he looked more like his old self, running 57 times for 397 yards.

Whatever momentum that generated has dissipated. Dobbins has spent all of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He’s reportedly unhappy with his contract and is followed on the depth chart by a trio of capable options in RBs Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon, and Justice Hill. Add to that a retooled receiving corps, which suggests a more balanced offense under new OC Todd Monken, and it’s easy to see why Dobbins’ outlook has cooled considerably.