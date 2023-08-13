A five-pack of fantasy football risers

While Kadarius Toney (knee) received a lot of the buzz as an ascendant player during the offseason, he had knee surgery in late July and is questionable for Week 1. It’s the latest in a string of injuries that have dogged the Florida product since he was drafted by the New York Giants in 2021. The same could be said of Justyn Ross, who missed his entire rookie year following foot surgery. He has turned some heads in camp thus far but entered the NFL with questions about his durability.

As such, Moore looks to be the more plausible option to take the place of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the New England Patriots during the offseason. KC used a second-round pick on Moore last year and had him return punts in an effort to get the ball in his hands, though that experiment didn’t pan out as he had issues with fumbles. While Moore didn’t do much as a rookie, he learned the ropes and is in a place where he could emerge as a favorite of QB Patrick Mahomes.