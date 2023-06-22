Assessing fantasy football's top risk-reward targets

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: All of the downside in Tua’s outlook is centered on the scary concussions from a year ago. Facing the threat of not only being shut down for the ’23 season should he suffer another one, Tagovailoa could be forced into early retirement on the worse range of possible outcomes. Nevertheless, as a high-end QB2, he’s well worthy of the risk given the weapons around him.

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: After missing all but six of the last 34 games, Watson gets a full offseason to hone his skills and build chemistry with a respectable set of targets. The Browns’ system may hold him back from reaching elite status, but as long as he’s healthy, there’s little reason to believe Watson won’t muster at least low-end QB1 returns behind one of the game’s best O-lines.

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: Smith’s miraculous breakout in 2022 may still have some doubters given his pro career was entirely forgettable prior to last year. The Seahawks have a bevy of weapons for him, a promising running game to shield Smith from constant defensive attention, and a returning coaching staff for continuity. Barring an injury, Smith easily could maintain QB1 status once again.

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Now that LA and Ekeler came to a contractual compromise to keep him with the Bolts in 2023, the only real concern here is durability after a substantial workload last season. Ekeler has done a remarkable job of avoiding big hits in his career, and his well-built frame is adequate at sustaining content when he can’t avoid it. His nose for paydirt and exceptional receiving talents make him a top-three running back, regardless of the scoring system and LA’s new offensive system.

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: Despite being nicked up at times in 2022, Jacobs played a full schedule for the first time in his NFL career. He racked up a monster 340 carries and 53 receptions by today’s standards. That massive workload, in conjunction with his past durability issues, should have gamers cautiously optimistic. The line between being worthy of the risk and letting someone else assume it is razor thin here. Jacobs’ saving grace is he is the backfield in this favorable system.

RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals: Freshly turned 28, Conner probably has one strong campaign left in him, and Arizona will need it with Kyler Murray (knee) in jeopardy of missing several weeks. In 13 games last year, Conner rushed only 183 times and caught 46 balls, so he should be relatively fresh. Injuries are always a factor when selecting the vet, but he is the clear-cut best offensive player in the desert following the release of DeAndre Hopkins.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers: Watson was slow to get going in his rookie season due to injury but managed to finish strong. The risk here is what we can expect from Jordan Love in his first year as a pro starter. The bottom line is simple: Someone needs to catch the ball in this offense loaded with largely unproven targets, and we’re siding with talent winning out.

WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs: Through two seasons, the former first-round pick of the New York Giants finds himself in KC with Patrick Mahomes heaving the ball his way. The Chiefs’ aerial game runs through tight end Travis Kelce, a connection that has absorbed at least 134 targets in five straight seasons and a 152 last year. JuJu Smith-Schuster walked in free agency. Skyy Moore hasn’t lived up to expectations thus far, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is just a guy. Toney has excellent speed and open-field movement skills, but staying healthy has been a critical flaw through his first 34 contests (19 games played). If healthy, he’s the type of player who can post No. 1 numbers with a WR2 target share.

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions: A gambling suspension will force Williams to miss six games a year after he appeared in only a half-dozen outings. On the plus side, he’s not returning from injury, and he’ll be able to get in some mental reps in a system that he should have down by now. To the contrary, Williams may be rusty and could miss out on valuable chemistry-building time with Jared Goff. Suspended players can practice during the preseason and training camp but are barred from participating in the regular season. That means gamers will have to roster him for six weeks, and it’s entirely plausible Williams will be irrelevant the first two games back … plus we lose him for the Week 9 bye. Those with advanced experience in roster building in deep leagues should feel comfortable chancing it on the dynamic vertical threat.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons: Two seasons into Pitts’ promising career has seen uneven returns. He landed 1,026 yards worth of passes on 68 grabs in 2021 but managed a lone touchdown. He was inexplicably irrelevant in 2022, and his lack of scoring prowess continued. The ticker is now up to 169 targets and only three scores to show for it. Talent of his caliber tends to win out. The system was known for successful tight ends prior to 2022, and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder should rely heavily on Pitts. Expect a strong TE1 rebound.

TE Irv Smith, Cincinnati Bengals: Still only 25 years old come Week 1, the oft-injured Smith has secured a mere 25 passes in the last two calendar years combined. He has flashed a few times in his limited playing time, and a change of scenery may work in his favor. Cincinnati is three-deep at wide receiver on any given play, so volume won’t be on Smith’s side, though we saw the less talented Hayden Hurst manage a 52-414-2 line last year. Ja’Marr Chase missed action and Tee Higgins wasn’t 100 percent much of the way as contributing factors for Hurst’s statistical uptick, but the athletic Smith will see solo coverage all day and night. He’s an intriguing flier for a TE2 slot.

TE Darren Waller, New York Giants: Waller turns 31 on Sept. 13, and he has been targeted in only 20 games over two years after two spectacular seasons. A move to New York puts him firmly in the seat of being this offense’s top receiving target as the Giants’ cast of receivers is shaky. This situation has all the makings of a Kansas City-like situation in which the tight end serves as the most targeted weapon. Staying on the field is imperative, of course, and it’s the only reason to be skeptical about the veteran’s return to prominence.