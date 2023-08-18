3 fantasy football sleeper place kickers to target

After being released by the Washington Commanders during the 2021 season, Dustin Hopkins signed with the Chargers and proceeded to connect on 18 of his 20 FGA. The Bolts thought they had their kicker position covered entering last season, but Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury and appeared in just five games. While he once again made 90 percent of his kicks, Hopkins’ injury opened the door for Dicker, who was nothing short of excellent as a rookie.

Dubbed “Dicker the Kicker,” the former Longhorn went 21-for-22 on field goal attempts with his lone miss coming from 52 yards out. He also buried all 24 of his extra points. Nearly a full decade younger than Hopkins, Dicker has garnered the majority of the work in camp, and his preseason debut was once again flawless as made all six of his kicks (two FGA, four PAT). Barring something unforeseen, the 23-year-old will be LA’s kicker in Week 1.

Although the Chargers didn’t have an elite offense a season ago, finishing 13th in the NFL in scoring at 23.0 points per game, they have tremendous talent and a new offensive coordinator whose units have finished in the top six in scoring in three of the past four years. Dicker has high upside.