5 tight ends to consider if you miss out on the top guys

It can be difficult to project a player too high who has never caught 60 passes or scored more than four touchdowns in any season of his six-year career. Njoku has never lived up to being a first-round draft pick, but he hasn’t been a bust, either. His career can best be described as a victim of circumstance more than not being talented or effective.

Cleveland hopes the revolving door at quarterback ends with the long-term signing of Deshaun Watson. He is a dynamic quarterback who uses all of his receivers. He has a short body of work with Njoku – just five games together – but in those games, Njoku caught 17 passes and scored two touchdowns.

With a full offseason of work together, there’s no questioning that there will be a portion of the playbook specifically designed to get the ball to Njoku, especially near the goal line, which could help him have a career year in his seventh NFL season.