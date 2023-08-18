5 undervalued players from August fantasy football drafts

A third-round pick last year, White spent the first half of his rookie campaign seeing spot duty behind RB Leonard Fournette. That started to change around Week 9, and by season’s end he was nearly splitting snaps with the veteran. That performance down the stretch — he amassed 519 total yards over the final eight games — was enough to put him in position to be the lead back in 2023.

It’s a role that should equate to more value than it did last season, when the Buccaneers led the NFL in passing attempts (751) and were last in carries (386), as there will be a fresh focus on balancing out the offense under new coordinator Dave Canales. There isn’t a lot behind White, either, with RBs Ke’Shawn Vaughn (79 career carries) and journeyman Chase Edmonds battling for the backup job. With White showing aptitude as a pass catcher, he could be a three-down option who racks up a lot of touches for Tampa Bay this season.