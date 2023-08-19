Don't invest too much into these players on fantasy football draft day

It’s been an eventful offseason for Mixon, who reworked his contract to return to the Bengals, and the team didn’t make any overtly impactful moves at the position, drafting Chase Brown in the fifth round, so the veteran remains the lead back. He was charged with aggravated menacing for allegedly pointing a gun at another person stemming from a January incident. The charges were dismissed for a while, but they were eventually reinstated. Mixon was found not guilty on Aug. 17. While improbable, league action remains a slim possibility as we’ve seen the NFL punish players in the past despite them not even facing legal action.

Even with that, there are still some disturbing trends for the 27-year-old. He missed three games last season, bringing his total to 15 over the last three years, well above the four he missed during his first three. His production was down as well, rushing for just 814 yards on 210 carries, though he did set career bests as a receiver (60-441-2). Keep in mind, however, that was with Ja’Marr Chase missing time and Tee Higgins at less than 100 percent. While Mixon is in line for a major role in Cincy’s offense, his mileage and declining output make him a reach in the borderline RB1/RB2 range where he’s being drafted.