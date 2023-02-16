Ranking 2023 NFL free agents through the lens of fantasy football

The NFL’s free agency opens in March, and we’re ranking their expected fantasy football importance for the 2023 season. While some players who currently are not on this list will indeed become free agents via being released rather than seeing their contract expire, our focus is on the players we currently know will hit the market.

These players are ranked from least to most likely to make a significant difference in fantasy, and some nuanced adjustments factor in for those who aren’t as likely to leave their 2022 franchise.