Cory Bonini's 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0

Cory Bonini's 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0

Cory Bonini's 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0

April 4, 2023

1
Carolina Panthers (via CHI) | QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2
Houston Texans | QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

3
Arizona Cardinals | EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

4
Indianapolis Colts | QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) | EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

6
Detroit Lions (via LAR) | DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

7
Las Vegas Raiders | CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

8
Atlanta Falcons | EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

9
Chicago Bears (via CAR) | OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Credit: Jamar Coach, USA TODAY

10
Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) | EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

11
Tennessee Titans | QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

12
Houston Texans (via CLE) | WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

13
New York Jets | OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

14
New England Patriots | CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Credit: Bryon Houlgrave, The Register

15
Green Bay Packers | TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Credit: Chris Pietsch, The Register Guard

16
Washington Commanders | CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

17
Pittsburgh Steelers | OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Credit: Cade Stover, USA TODAY

18
Detroit Lions | TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers | OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

20
Seattle Seahawks | DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Credit: Michael Longo, Beaver County Times

21
Los Angeles Chargers | TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

22
Baltimore Ravens | WR Jordan Addison, USC

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

23
Minnesota Vikings | WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

24
Jacksonville Jaguars | EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

25
New York Giants | CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

26
Dallas Cowboys | RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

27
Buffalo Bills | EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes, The Des Moines Register

28
Cincinnati Bengals | OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns, The Columbus Dispatch

29
New Orleans Saints (from SF>MIA>DEN) | DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

30
Philadelphia Eagles | CB/S Brian Branch, Alabama

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

31
Kansas City Chiefs | EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

32
Pittsburgh Steelers (via CHI) | CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

