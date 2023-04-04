Cory Bonini's 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0

Here’s my first 2022 NFL mock draft. Be sure to check our NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of the offerings. We’ll have multiple new and updated mocks throughout the month of April, along with player scouting reports and post-draft analysis of every key pick relevant to fantasy football.
THE LATEST
13hr
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 13hr ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Zack Charbonnet deserves a three-down role in the NFL
2d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2d ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Just how early will the top back be drafted?
5d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Flowers is a versatile, game-breaking addition to any NFL team
6d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 6d ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
How does the undersized speedster profile in the NFL?
1w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1w ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Devon Achane is not the biggest player by an means, but he will be the fastest one on the football field.
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Raw passing traits, plus-intangibles, and sheer athleticism will position Richardson for success.
2w
Fantasy football player movement 2w ago
2023 fantasy football player movement tracker
2023 NFL off-season player movement tracker.
2w
Fantasy football player movement 2w ago
2023 NFL top free-agent tracker
2023 NFL offseason free-agent tracker.
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Jordan Addison cashes in on his monster 1,593-yard season in 2020.
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Bryce Young may be shorter than most quarterbacks, but he’s standing on a Heisman Trophy and tremendous success at every level he’s ever (…)