Key fantasy football training camp battles to watch

Several NFL teams have opened training camps with rookies reporting, and the bulk of the teams will appear in full later in the week.
Fantasy football managers get to see all of the exciting positional battles play out over the coming weeks, helping us all make more informed draft decisions. Here’s a spin around the league’s most important competitions to keep an eye on.
Quarterbacks
Brock Purdy vs. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: All signs point to Purdy’s surgically repaired elbow being ready to throw during camp after he having done so with trainers over recent weeks. The team has been able to get a long look at Lance with him out. For now, it appears to be Purdy’s job to lose.
Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: This figures to be Mayfield’s last opportunity to compete for a starting job, and he’ll do battle with the a 2021 second-rounder who has learned behind the game’s greatest quarterback the past two years. The weapons are in place for the winner to play competent ball, but this one has the feeling of a short-hook situation if turnovers or substandard play is an early-season issue.
Gardner Minshew vs. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts: Richardson, this year’s fourth pick in the draft, will eventually take over as the starter in 2023. The question is just how soon … he has been erratic thus far during the offseason program, which means we are likely to see Minshew open the year as the QB1.
Sam Howell vs. Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders: It’s unfair to call this a competition. However, for the sake of addressing the situation, Howell is the starter, and he is on a rather long leash. Washington wants him to succeed, but the Commanders have a strong fallback plan if he falters.
Desmond Ridder vs. Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons: Treat this one just like the Washington situation … it’s Ridder’s job to lose, and it is difficult to see him doing that in camp. The team is behind him and added Heinicke as a quality backup option should this go sideways during the season.
Bryce Young vs. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers: This year’s first overall pick will face pseudo-competition from the 35-year-old veteran journeyman, but it would take a catastrophic failure on Young’s part to lose the starting gig.
C.J. Stroud vs. Davis Mills, Houston Texans: When you’re the No. 2 overall pick going up against a third-year pro who has been granted multiple extended looks with little to show for it, “winning” the job is a foregone conclusion. Consider this one a formality.
Running backs
Miami Dolphins: Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Raheem Mostert vs. Devon Achane … This trio could see even another veteran enter the mix. Achane will get the most attention from fantasy gamers, since we love ourselves the unknown of a rookie back, but the current pecking order figures to be a nearly even split between Wilson and Mostert with the latter being more of a home-run hitter, while the former offers more of a blue-collar profile. Achane is lightning in a bottle and stands a decent chance to overtake the 31-year-old Mostert’s role at some point.
Chicago Bears: Rookie running back Roschon Johnson presents the most upside of the lot and will be the direct threat to D’Onta Foreman. The veteran has bounced around the league and is coming off a respectable campaign with Carolina, but he’s just a dude, and Johnson has a chance to be a star. Khalil Herbert will carve out a role as a change-up back who offers more electricity than the others. This one will result in a two-back split, regardless of the names atop the depth chart.
Dameon Pierce vs. Devin Singletary, Houston Texans: The expectation is both backs will be regularly involved, so this isn’t a traditional battle but a more of a jockeying for the larger share of the 1a-1b split.
Damien Harris vs. Latavius Murray, Buffalo Bills: James Cook enters as the starting back, but he’ll need a breather and could lose serious work around the stripe. As a result, a pair of newcomers will vie for that role. Money and age suggest Harris has the leg up, but there’s a reason Murray continues to hang around at age 33.
New York Jets: Breece Hall (knee) is the top back as soon as he’s ready to play, which remains up in the air. The primary backup will be one of Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter or rookie Israel Abanikanda. Until Hall is 100 percent, expect some combination of the backups to be worked in, especially the No. 2 back.
Cincinnati Bengals: Rookie Chase Brown is the one to watch here, but Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans will do their part to make life difficult on the rookie. None of them matter without Joe Mixon missing time, however.
Los Angeles Rams: Cam Akers headlines the group but has questions of his own, so knowing his backup will be helpful. Sony Michel was re-signed to square off with rookie Zach Evans and third-downer Kyren Williams. Evans has the most fantasy upside of the reserves should Akers go down.
Dallas Cowboys: Ronald Jones might be fighting for his NFL life in this one after the dynamic Deuce Vaughn was drafted to a backfield that already features Tony Pollard entrenched as the starter and has Malik Davis staking his claim on the No. 2 spot. The primary backup will only matter as a potential handcuff to Pollard.
Ty Chandler vs. DeWayne McBride, Minnesota Vikings: This one only matters if Alexander Mattison cannot stay healthy, which is a legitimate concern as minor injuries have cost him time during limited action. Now a full-time starter, Mattison will have to prove he can stay on the field or risk losing PT to the winner of this battle.
Wide receivers
Kansas City Chiefs: This battle is wide open at the moment. With TE Travis Kelce being the top target for Patrick Mahomes, the nominal No. 1 receiver will be the secondary target on just about any random play. Kadarius Toney is the most talented of the group but has been his own worst enemy to date. A full offseason in KC should help. Skyy Moore has promise, too, and Justyn Ross keeps making noise in the offseason program. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is arguably the most stable of the corps, and that doesn’t say much considering his career-best line is 33-690-6 in 2020 with Green Bay. Second-round pick Rashee Rice is a big-bodied rookie whose game most closely interferes with Ross’ chances of making the roster.
Baltimore Ravens: Odell Beckham Jr. will be the top target among the actual receivers for no reason other than the ridiculously large contract Baltimore doled out. Rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers likely will battle Nelson Agholor as the vertical weapon, and Devin Duvernay flashed a few times last year. Possession receiver Rashod Bateman is an injury waiting to happen at this point, but he’s currently penciled in as a starter.
Jordan Addison vs. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings: Addison briefly missed time in OTAs but is expected to be fine for this camp battle. The first-round rookie will take on an unheralded producer in Osborn, who has authored consecutive seasons with lines of at least 50-650-5 as a reserve in his two pro seasons. Addison has all of the physical tools to shine, but he’s still a rookie and will have to assimilate quickly in order to become a weekly fantasy play. Expect both to be relevant at times this year, regardless of how this one shakes out in camp.
New York Giants: There’s a whole lot of “meh” going on here, but rookie Jalin Hyatt is the one to watch. His game-breaking vertical skills are impressive, though he may compete directly with Darius Slayton. Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson both are returning from serious injuries and may not be fully themselves before Week 1, but they also offer much of the same traits as one another. The same can be said for veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder. Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell will contend for starting spots on the outside.
Quentin Johnston vs. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers: When a team spends a first-round pick on a receiver, the expectation is an immediate contribution in today’s NFL. Behind Mike Williams and possession man Keenan Allen, Palmer has done enough to deserve a close eye even after the Johnston was a heavy investment. The TCU rookie standout is awfully similar to Williams, while Palmer is closer to Allen. Injury appears to be either of the backups’ best path to meaningful playing time.
Carolina Panthers: Behind Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr. is the only other established veteran with any fantasy appeal. Laviska Shenault Jr. hopes to resurrect a lagging career, and Terrace Marshall Jr. will attempt to make a name for himself after a lackluster start to his short NFL tenure. Regardless, a rookie quarterback is expected to be under center most, if not all, of the way, and we can bank on a run-heavy design. The name to keep an eye on is rookie Jonathan Mingo, who brings a massive frame and a downfield presence to the mix.
Denver Broncos: While Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are set as the top wideouts, the third and fourth spots have rookie Marvin Mims, a former Sean Payton understudy in Marquez Callaway, veteran Tim Patrick (returning from ACL tear), and oft-injured KJ Hamler all vying for roles. Can this offense regularly support the first two wideouts plus a tight end and a third receiver? Unlikely.
Houston Texans: Veteran Robert Woods is the elder of this group at 31, and he’s not a lock for a spot. Nico Collins figures to be the safest of the group, while rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson will look to make their presences felt. Noah Brown should factor in on the outside but only warrants fantasy attention if Woods is incapable of holding down a starting spot.
Buffalo Bills: The No. 3 spot in the passing game will be determined in camp as Khalil Shakir faces competition from newcomers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield. The aerial game goes through Stefon Diggs, the tight ends, and Gabe Davis, so we’re talking about a niche role — albeit one that has produced with Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie in recent years.
Tight ends
Mike Gesicki vs. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots: Is it really a battle? Probably not. It’s more like the determination of compartmentalization. The offense is expected to run more “12” personnel, which puts both tight ends on the field at once. They each can do damage all over the field, though Gesicki is capable of being flexed into the slot. Henry is a better in-line blocker and may anchor the traditional “Y” role.
Dalton Kincaid vs. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Much like with divisional-rival New England, Buffalo could put both tight ends on the field fairly often to keep defenses guessing and facing mismatches. Tight end is a tough position to learn as a rookie, and Knox hasn’t been terrible by any stretch. He should have a slight edge, at least early on.
Greg Dulcich vs. Adam Trautman, Denver Broncos: Dulcich likely has to fall flat in camp before this is an actual battle, but Trautman gets a subtle nod thanks to his history with Sean Payton. Familiarity goes a long with for a coach who doesn’t put up with mistakes, even if Dulcich is the superior talent.
Michael Mayer vs. Austin Hooper, Las Vegas Raiders: In the short term, look for Hooper to come out on top. Mayer is arguably the best tight end prospect this year in terms of overall offerings, and it has been several seasons since Hooper has made himself relevant for fantasy purposes. Never say never given Hooper’s past success, but this one has the makings of the rookie taking over sooner than later.
Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz walked in free agency, and Dallas drafted Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker in Round 2 as the presumed heir apparent. That said, Jake Ferguson returns and should open the year as the starter. Peyton Hendershot profiles more as an H-back and could work into the mix if the rookie struggles.