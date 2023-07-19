Key fantasy football training camp battles to watch

Kansas City Chiefs: This battle is wide open at the moment. With TE Travis Kelce being the top target for Patrick Mahomes, the nominal No. 1 receiver will be the secondary target on just about any random play. Kadarius Toney is the most talented of the group but has been his own worst enemy to date. A full offseason in KC should help. Skyy Moore has promise, too, and Justyn Ross keeps making noise in the offseason program. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is arguably the most stable of the corps, and that doesn’t say much considering his career-best line is 33-690-6 in 2020 with Green Bay. Second-round pick Rashee Rice is a big-bodied rookie whose game most closely interferes with Ross’ chances of making the roster.

Baltimore Ravens: Odell Beckham Jr. will be the top target among the actual receivers for no reason other than the ridiculously large contract Baltimore doled out. Rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers likely will battle Nelson Agholor as the vertical weapon, and Devin Duvernay flashed a few times last year. Possession receiver Rashod Bateman is an injury waiting to happen at this point, but he’s currently penciled in as a starter.

Jordan Addison vs. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings: Addison briefly missed time in OTAs but is expected to be fine for this camp battle. The first-round rookie will take on an unheralded producer in Osborn, who has authored consecutive seasons with lines of at least 50-650-5 as a reserve in his two pro seasons. Addison has all of the physical tools to shine, but he’s still a rookie and will have to assimilate quickly in order to become a weekly fantasy play. Expect both to be relevant at times this year, regardless of how this one shakes out in camp.

New York Giants: There’s a whole lot of “meh” going on here, but rookie Jalin Hyatt is the one to watch. His game-breaking vertical skills are impressive, though he may compete directly with Darius Slayton. Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson both are returning from serious injuries and may not be fully themselves before Week 1, but they also offer much of the same traits as one another. The same can be said for veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder. Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell will contend for starting spots on the outside.

Quentin Johnston vs. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers: When a team spends a first-round pick on a receiver, the expectation is an immediate contribution in today’s NFL. Behind Mike Williams and possession man Keenan Allen, Palmer has done enough to deserve a close eye even after the Johnston was a heavy investment. The TCU rookie standout is awfully similar to Williams, while Palmer is closer to Allen. Injury appears to be either of the backups’ best path to meaningful playing time.

Carolina Panthers: Behind Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr. is the only other established veteran with any fantasy appeal. Laviska Shenault Jr. hopes to resurrect a lagging career, and Terrace Marshall Jr. will attempt to make a name for himself after a lackluster start to his short NFL tenure. Regardless, a rookie quarterback is expected to be under center most, if not all, of the way, and we can bank on a run-heavy design. The name to keep an eye on is rookie Jonathan Mingo, who brings a massive frame and a downfield presence to the mix.

Denver Broncos: While Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are set as the top wideouts, the third and fourth spots have rookie Marvin Mims, a former Sean Payton understudy in Marquez Callaway, veteran Tim Patrick (returning from ACL tear), and oft-injured KJ Hamler all vying for roles. Can this offense regularly support the first two wideouts plus a tight end and a third receiver? Unlikely.

Houston Texans: Veteran Robert Woods is the elder of this group at 31, and he’s not a lock for a spot. Nico Collins figures to be the safest of the group, while rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson will look to make their presences felt. Noah Brown should factor in on the outside but only warrants fantasy attention if Woods is incapable of holding down a starting spot.

Buffalo Bills: The No. 3 spot in the passing game will be determined in camp as Khalil Shakir faces competition from newcomers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield. The aerial game goes through Stefon Diggs, the tight ends, and Gabe Davis, so we’re talking about a niche role — albeit one that has produced with Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie in recent years.