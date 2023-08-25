3 fantasy football defenses to draft for early-season streaming

For much of 2022, Denver’s defense was a solid group, surrendering just 17 points per outing through 12 games. They faded badly down the stretch, though, allowing 31 per game in their final five. With a new defensive coordinator and an offense that hopefully won’t break their spirit, the Broncos defense will be looking to reassert itself as a force to contend with. That journey begins in Week 1 against a Las Vegas Raiders squad with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and perhaps no running back Josh Jacobs, who has yet to sign his franchise tender.

Week 2 brings a visit from the Washington Commanders. While the Commanders have some talent on the outside, their calling card has always been defense under head coach Ron Rivera, and second-year QB Sam Howell would be making just his third NFL start. A Week 3 showdown with the high-octane Miami Dolphins in muggy Florida is a matchup to avoid, but that’s followed by a trip to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears, which were the NFL’s worst team last year. That looks like three high-upside plays in four weeks.