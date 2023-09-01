3 must-draft fantasy football bargain players

Who is the only NFL running back to rush for 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons? Cook. In Minnesota, he was the centerpiece of the offense. Although he has played every game just once in six NFL seasons, Cook has been extremely productive.

Over the last four seasons (58 games), he has rushed for 5,024 yards, caught 170 passes for 1,399 yards and scored 47 touchdowns. An average season for Cook in that span has been 1,256 rushing yards, 43 receptions for 350 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those are RB1 numbers and, if he was still in Minnesota, he likely would be a top-15 back despite showing some of the signs of wear.

The Jets have gone all-in for a Super Bowl with the trade for Aaron Rodgers. As a 2022 rookie Breece Hall was impressive before he suffered a ruptured ACL at the end of October and, while he has made a quick recovery, hasn’t played a down where people with bad intentions are coming after him.

The Jets are likely going to have Hall on a snap count when he returns (which is still uncertain), and Cook will get the opportunity to make plays and earn his spot – the Jets aren’t paying Cook $7 million with the potential to make $8.6 million with incentives to watch from the sidelines. Yet, despite Hall being just 10 months out from a devastating knee injury, Cook is ranked as a low-end RB3 or high-end RB4, while Hall is ranked as a late-RB2.

Cook will be on draft boards longer than he has been in his career. Being able to get him as a RB4 on a roster could be a gift that keeps on giving.