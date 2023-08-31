3 players to avoid at all costs in fantasy football drafts

It’s clear Pitts has freakish physical ability, but his offense isn’t doing him any favors. As a rookie with Matt Ryan, he caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards but scored just one touchdown. Last year, with Marcus Mariota as the starter, Pitts played in only 10 games due to injury. That said, given the numbers he put up, he would have caught 48 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games. You can find those guys on the waiver wire.

The Falcons will be on their third starting quarterback in three years with Desmond Ridder. He shows up in most QB rankings in the low-30s, which is saying something since there are only 32 teams. It is not Pitts’ fault he’s in a no-win situation – the Falcons refused to make an early draft investment in quarterback when they knew Ryan was at the end of the line.

Yet, somehow, almost every major draft ranking has Pitts as the No. 6 tight end (look around – you never find him before No. 5 or after No. 7). The Falcons found a way to keep games close by designing an offense based on running the ball. They doubled down in April by drafting running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick. The one thing Pitts struggles with is blocking, and the offensive identity will need blocking tight ends on the field. Take Pitts at your own peril – and learn from the testimonials from those who invested in him the last two years.

