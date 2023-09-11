Sunday Game Recaps

The debut for Bryce Young was naturally rough, throwing for only 146 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He found his most success throwing to Hayden Hurst (5-41, TD) and Miles Sanders (4-26) but no wideout had more than two catches or 26 yards. Sanders ran for 72 yards on 18 rushes and looked solid. Chuba Hubbard (9-60) also saw a fair amount of action. The backfield carried their weight and Hurst was a big contributor but Young will need to work on his connection with the wideouts. DJ Chark was out, and Adam Thielen (2-12) played but was already banged up.

The Falcons offense operated according to plan. The debut of Bijan Robinson saw him with ten carries for 56 yards, and he caught the only touchdown on his six receptions for 27 yards as the leading receiver. Tyler Allgeier surprised with a team-high 15 rushes for 75 yards, two touchdowns, plus three receptions for 19 yards. Allgeier out-touched Robinson 18 to 16 but that’s certain to change as the rookie gets more comfortable. There were only 115 passing yards because Desmond Ridder only threw 18 times with 15 completions. It was nice to see Kyle Pitts (2-44) catch a long pass, but the minimal passing left Drake London with an unthinkable one target and no catches.