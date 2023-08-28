5 deep sleepers to take a flier on in your fantasy football drafts

Nearly all of the focus with the Jets passing game has been on QB Aaron Rodgers and second-year WR Garrett Wilson. Rightfully so. The potential for the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year teaming with a four-time MVP is tantalizing. But, what then? WR Allen Lazard is the No. 2 target, and he is familiar with Rodgers from their time together with the Green Bay Packers, but Lazard put up a 60-788-6 line as the nominal WR1 last year, and he didn’t top 70 yards in a game after Week 9. Yes, receiver Randall Cobb is a longtime Rodgers favorite, but he averaged 31 receptions over the past two years.

All of which is to say that, even though Rodgers has his “guys,” he doesn’t force feed them the ball, and neither Lazard nor Cobb are big-play threats. The retirement of WR Corey Davis further thins the depth chart. That means opportunity for Hardman, who has legitimate deep speed and has spent four years playing with a quarterback that features improvisational skills that are at least on par with Rodgers. Pair that with the added motivation of trying to reset his market on a one-year, prove-it deal, and Hardman makes an ideal late-round target.