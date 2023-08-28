5 deep sleepers to take a flier on in your fantasy football drafts

With the preseason officially coming to an end this weekend, it has reached the point where we have about as much information as we can get entering the regular season.
As such, it’s a good time to look at some lesser-known players that might return significant value. Call them deep sleepers, dart throws, or lottery tickets, but don’t be afraid to call their names if you’re looking for late-round upside.
TE Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers
For as rare as it is for a rookie tight end to contribute meaningful numbers, it’s become impossible to ignore the buzz coming out of Titletown surrounding Musgrave. The second-round pick has looked the part from the start of camp, showing the type of speed down the middle of the field teams covet. He’s also shown a burgeoning connection with new QB Jordan Love; to that end, of Love’s 33 passes over three preseason games, Musgrave was the target on eight of them, which is almost 25 percent.
It’d be nearly impossible to maintain that kind of usage over the course of a full season, but with Love still acclimating to being a starter, frequently targeting a talented young tight end doesn’t sound far-fetched at all. If you have a strong TE1, Musgrave could be an exciting, high-ceiling TE2.
QB Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Howell survived a theoretical challenge from journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett, who was signed during the offseason but always felt more like a fallback option than a real alternative, to become QB1 in DC, giving Washington its sixth different Week 1 quarterback since current Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins departed following the 2017 campaign. Under first-year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Howell has generated some real excitement, and head coach Ron Rivera has gone on record as saying he feels “pretty good” about his quarterback situation for the first time in his tenure.
While you shouldn’t expect the second-year quarterback to step in and deliver high-end numbers, he has some nice weapons to work with who should accelerate his growth. The receiving trio of WRs Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel checks all the boxes in terms of route running, getting open quickly, and working deep. RB Antonio Gibson can be an excellent receiver out of the backfield as well, something Bieniemy had with the Kansas City Chiefs last year in RB Jerick McKinnon. If things click, Howell could be an interesting QB2.
RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles
Philly appears ready to unleash a full-fledged running back by committee (RBBC) in 2023, which has long been the bane of fantasy owners’ existence. It feels a bit different here, though. Newcomer RB D’Andre Swift sits atop the depth chart, but he’s been lining up as a receiver as well. Plus, after struggling to stay healthy during a three-year stint with the Detroit Lions, Swift is unlikely to be ticketed for heavy usage. The same can be said of RB Rashaad Penny, who recorded more than 100 carries in a season just once during his five years in the Emerald City.
With both of those players having significant durability concerns, Gainwell is in a good spot to play a lot of snaps this season. Although he’s been used sparingly during his two campaigns, the Memphis product has been effective, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 7.5 yards per catch while accounting for 10 TDs on a combined 177 touches — that doesn’t include last year’s playoffs when he amassed 236 yards and a score in three games. As your RB5, he holds nice upside.
WR Mecole Hardman, New York Jets
Nearly all of the focus with the Jets passing game has been on QB Aaron Rodgers and second-year WR Garrett Wilson. Rightfully so. The potential for the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year teaming with a four-time MVP is tantalizing. But, what then? WR Allen Lazard is the No. 2 target, and he is familiar with Rodgers from their time together with the Green Bay Packers, but Lazard put up a 60-788-6 line as the nominal WR1 last year, and he didn’t top 70 yards in a game after Week 9. Yes, receiver Randall Cobb is a longtime Rodgers favorite, but he averaged 31 receptions over the past two years.
All of which is to say that, even though Rodgers has his “guys,” he doesn’t force feed them the ball, and neither Lazard nor Cobb are big-play threats. The retirement of WR Corey Davis further thins the depth chart. That means opportunity for Hardman, who has legitimate deep speed and has spent four years playing with a quarterback that features improvisational skills that are at least on par with Rodgers. Pair that with the added motivation of trying to reset his market on a one-year, prove-it deal, and Hardman makes an ideal late-round target.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
A year ago, the Saints thought they had an elite receiver room with WRs Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry seated atop it. Fast-forward to now, and only Olave looks airtight — Thomas played in just three games due to injury, meaning he’s missed 40 of 50 contests over the past three seasons, and Landry wasn’t re-signed after catching 25 passes in 2022. So, for new QB Derek Carr, it’s Olave, the hope that Thomas can stay healthy (and still resembles the player he was), and Shaheed.
An undrafted free agent out of Weber State, Shaheed spent the first five weeks of his rookie year on the practice squad, and he didn’t become a factor offensively until December. Despite that, he still finished fourth on the team in receiving yards (488), which was just 20 yards behind TE Juwan Johnson (508), who was second. Shaheed showed he could get deep, averaging an impressive 17.4 yards per catch, and if Thomas succumbs to injury yet again, Shaheed could be the No. 2 option in the passing game.