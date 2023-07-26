5 fantasy football RB handcuffs to target in 2023 drafts

OK, we’re cheating a little right out of the gate by naming two backs. RB Josh Jacobs is set to play the 2023 season under the franchise tag and has made noise by holding out. With Saquon Barkley recently signing a new one-year deal, his downside is durability-related.

There’s still time to sort things out before Week 1, but if your draft takes place before we know more, you’d be well served covering what would likely be an early-round investment by targeting Vegas’ Plan B.

For the Raiders, that’s likely to be White, who gained some sleeper steam last year but ultimately played little as a rookie. It’s a bit more complicated in New York, where RB James Robinson was just signed and last year’s backup RBs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell return, but the rookie Gray feels like he has more upside than the rest.