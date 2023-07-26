5 fantasy football RB handcuffs to target in 2023 drafts

With so many teams using the committee approach in their offensive backfields, the idea of handcuffing running backs has lost some of its importance over the years.
There are still some situations worthy of doubling down on, however, and listed below are our top five — please note we tried to avoid situations where the No. 1 back wasn’t a top-20 option, such as Denver Broncos RBs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, or where the expected workload split figures to be close, such as Detroit Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery or New Orleans Saints RBs Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams.
5
Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders / Eric Gray, New York Giants
OK, we’re cheating a little right out of the gate by naming two backs. RB Josh Jacobs is set to play the 2023 season under the franchise tag and has made noise by holding out. With Saquon Barkley recently signing a new one-year deal, his downside is durability-related.
There’s still time to sort things out before Week 1, but if your draft takes place before we know more, you’d be well served covering what would likely be an early-round investment by targeting Vegas’ Plan B.
For the Raiders, that’s likely to be White, who gained some sleeper steam last year but ultimately played little as a rookie. It’s a bit more complicated in New York, where RB James Robinson was just signed and last year’s backup RBs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell return, but the rookie Gray feels like he has more upside than the rest.
4
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
In terms of workload over the past four seasons, it’s RB Derrick Henry and then everyone else. Now 29 and entering his eighth year in the NFL, Henry is at a point when most backs have started to break down, and for as superhuman as the Alabama alum has been, we all know the old cliché that Father Time is undefeated. Spears had a great Senior Bowl, showing three-down potential and the burst to take it the distance when he gets into the open field.
3
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
As a rookie last season, Allgeier shared the backfield duties with RB Cordarrelle Patterson, leading the club in carries (210) and yards (1,035) while scoring three times. Despite boasting one of just two 1,000-yard backs from the 2022 draft class, the Falcons still spent their first selection on RB Bijan Robinson, who many viewed as the top prospect at the position since Barkley entered the NFL in 2018. The rookie is expected to step in as the focal point of Atlanta’s offense, pushing Allgeier into a secondary role with Patterson’s outlook unclear.
2
AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers
Of the backs on this list, it’s hard to argue any of them offer the standalone value of Dillon, who could already be valued as an RB3 or strong flex candidate. Still, he’s clearly a notch below RB Aaron Jones in Green Bay, and if anything should befall Jones, Dillon could shoot way up the rankings. The fourth-year back is entering a contract year, and it seems likely that the Packers will ask more out of their running attack in 2023 as they make the transition to QB Jordan Love.
1
Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
In terms of a ceiling, Mitchell’s is likely the highest on this list. He’s backing up RB Christian McCaffrey, who appeared in just 10 of 33 games in 2020-21 before playing all 17 a season ago, in an offense that features perhaps the most dynamic running game in the NFL, which is something head coach Kyle Shanahan has taken great pride in designing.
Mitchell has delivered when called upon as well, averaging 4.9 yards per carry in his career and 6.2 yards per carry last year.
For as much potential as Mitchell owns, he also could wind up being a wasted draft pick. The 25-year-old has missed more games (18) than he’s played (16) to date, and that includes two separate trips to the Injured Reserve in 2022. Plus, if McCaffrey can stay healthy once again, Mitchell might get meaningful action exclusively in games where the 49ers build up a big lead. He’s a lottery ticket type option but a must-cuff for the consensus No. 1 overall pick.