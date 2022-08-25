5 late-round RBs to target in fantasy football drafts

One of the biggest risers in the fantasy world right now is Dameon Pierce, who has starred in camp and played so well in the preseason opener that head coach Lovie Smith decided he didn’t need to see any more of the rookie before Week 1. While Pierce looks to be ahead of Mack on the depth chart, the former never served as a lead back at Florida, so it remains to be seen what kind of workload he can shoulder. Mack, meanwhile, is two years removed from his Achilles injury, and he collected 2,184 total yards and 18 TDs during his last two healthy seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.