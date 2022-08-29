5 late-round WRs to target in fantasy football drafts

Although he’s not expected to play in the opener, Gallup (knee) will avoid the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he’ll be eligible to return at any point. When he does, he should slide right into the No. 2 slot opposite CeeDee Lamb in an offense that threw for just shy of 5,000 yards last year. While injuries ruined Gallup’s 2021, he missed just two games combined over his first three years and should be in a higher profile role now that Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There is a lot to like about Gallup’s potential for this season in general, much less late in drafts.