5 sleeper defensive teams to target in fantasy football drafts

Any time your defensive front features two former No. 1 overall picks, which Cleveland does in the form of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the potential is there to cause havoc. They finished ninth in sacks last year (43) and fifth in total defense, so even though they struggled to produce takeaways (19) the overall level of performance was high. For those who like to play matchups, the Browns offer a month of mouthwatering ones to open 2022 with games against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Atlanta Falcons — all of whom have quarterback issues. If you’re looking for an intangible, consider this: The Browns are prime “circle the wagon” candidates after taking a beating in the offseason for acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland vs. everyone, indeed.

