Assessing fantasy football's top risk-reward targets

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: The risk is whether he can live up to the hype and take a large enough step forward to consistently be a QB1 from week to week, rather than just posting season-long No. 1 stats. No position is more important from a consistency perspective in head-to-head fantasy formats. Upgraded weaponry, a capable offensive line, and an offense that should emphasize more passing helps offset any concerns.

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: Injury-hampered seasons have headlined Barkley’s fantasy outlook over the past three seasons following his breakthrough rookie campaign. New York has upgraded the offensive line and overall system with the hiring of Brian Daboll. The creativity should help alleviate running Barkley into a brick wall ad nauseam, putting him into space more and frequently. There’s no foolproof way of insuring against injuries, especially at the most violent position, but Barkley enters this offseason healthy and hungry in a career-defining year.

RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills: It took two-plus seasons for Singletary to finally showcase his skills. The small sample size may turn off some drafters, as could the loss of his offensive coordinator. Singletary dominated the touch count late last season and should continue to be involved more than any back on the roster, including incoming rookie James Cook, whose role is likely to be that of a fringe pass-catching outlet. The fourth-year FIU product is coming off a career-high in touches (13.4) and receptions (2.3) per game, all while improving his rushing touchdown efficiency rating by two-thirds. His 2021 success was not an accident.

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: Shake off last year’s “down” season by Zeke. He still finished RB7 in PPR. Elliott played through a partially torn knee ligament in 2021 and saw his season’s second-half productivity decimated as a result. The emergence of backup Tony Pollard allowed Dallas to take it easier on Elliott down the stretch, even though he really should have been sat down. This offensive line isn’t as strong as it was in Elliott’s first couple of years, but it’s not terrible, either. Dallas took a step backward in the passing game after shipping away Amari Cooper, which could lead to more ground work. Healthy, dedicated, and ready to disprove his doubters, No. 21 comes at a value for the first time in Elliott’s career, helping mitigate any legitimate risk of another dwindling stat line.

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: He’s expected to be able to return from his ankle repair sometime in July — hopefully ahead of training camp in order to earnestly shake off the rust. Thomas effectively has lost the past two years and has much to prove to skeptical gamers. The offensive system won’t change following the retirement of Sean Payton, and Jameis Winston returns to anchor the quarterback position. New Orleans added first-round rookie Chris Olave and veteran Jarvis Landry to enhance the receiving corps and depressurize Thomas. Could Thomas suffer yet another serious injury? Sure, and so could Jonathan Taylor or any other player. Taking a leap of faith often is a requirement when seeking greatness.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: Hopkins’ six-game suspension on the heels of an injury-shortened season will ward off plenty of would-be drafters. The Cardinals added Marquise Brown and re-signed A.J. Green, but neither player significantly impacts what Hopkins does best. If anything, Hollywood’s deep skills will open up looks. Hopkins’ best days are behind him, so make no mistake there, but he’s well worth the gamble going as a WR3, on average, in PPR scoring. He returns for a mostly favorable schedule to rack up No. 2 volume the rest of the way.

TE Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers: Coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Tonyan has mostly been a forgotten man in early fantasy drafts. He has an above-average chance to return on investment with the loss of Davante Adams opening the door to send more targets to otherwise low-volume weapons, such as the veteran tight end. We’ve seen Tonyan display a nose for the end zone as recently as 2020, and while some of that was due to the shield provided by Adams, don’t discount the degree of trust Aaron Rodgers has for Tonyan in the red zone.