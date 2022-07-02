Who will step up in fantasy football among Atlanta's wide receivers?

It’s hard to believe that we’re only one season removed from an Atlanta Falcons offense that featured a Pro Bowl caliber triggerman (Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan) and one of the NFL’s most formidable receiving duos with wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones (free agent). Entering 2022, all three of them are out of the picture along with then-No. 3 wideout Russell Gage, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason.

It’s a complete overhaul.

Into Ryan’s spot steps veteran Marcus Mariota, who has 61 starts under his belt, though none of them have come since 2019 as he spent the last two years as QB2 for the Las Vegas Raiders. Atlanta also spent a third-round selection on Desmond Ridder, who could take the reins if the Falcons bottom out early on and the coaching staff wants to take an extended look at the rookie.

Either way, Atlanta is taking a significant step backwards from Ryan, who earned four Pro Bowl berths during his time in Georgia and was named MVP in 2016. There’s not a lot of enthusiasm for this offense outside of tight end Kyle Pitts, but it’s still worth looking at the options outside.

