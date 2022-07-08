Will Marcus Mariota hold off rookie Desmond Ridder?

Of the Atlanta Falcons’ last 225 regular-season games, quarterback Matt Ryan started 222 — for trivia purposes, Chris Redman (two) and Matt Schaub started the others. The Falcons wrote an end to the Ryan Era this offseason, however, trading the veteran to the Indianapolis Colts. While many years such a move would portend the early selection of a young signal caller, this year’s draft was considered among the weakest in quarterback talent in recent memory.

Most teams shared that viewpoint, and thus the Falcons were able to bypass the position with their first three selections and still nab Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder in the third round. Whether he turns out to be Atlanta’s quarterback of the future remains to be seen, but he won’t be rushed after the team signed veteran Marcus Mariota, most recently of the Las Vegas Raiders, to a two-year deal. There are some real similarities between Ridder and Mariota, which should make any potential transition relatively seamless.

New head coach Arthur Smith spent the last 10 years with the Tennessee Titans, including the past two as offensive coordinator, so he’s familiar with Mariota — the Oregon alum was the second overall pick in 2015 and spent four seasons as the Titans’ primary starting QB. That should help Smith design an offense that plays to Mariota’s strengths.

We have more than a quarter-century track record of creating fantasy football champs. Sign up for The Huddle today to gain an award-winning edge on the competition!

