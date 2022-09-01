Revisiting the Baltimore Ravens' backfield in fantasy football

Dobbins (knee) is coming off a torn ACL, and though he’s on the team’s 53-man roster after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Aug. 8, meaning he’s eligible to play in Week 1, that is still not for certain. Head coach John Harbaugh indicated that the signing of free-agent Kenyan Drake wasn’t an indication that Dobbins would miss the opener, and he went on to add that the Ohio State product’s “quickness is kind of back.”

Even if he can’t appear in Week 1, Dobbins is expected back sooner than later, and whenever he does return, he should slide into the lead role for Baltimore. That being said, there figures to be a ramping up period given the length of his absence and severity of his injury, so don’t sour on Dobbins too quickly if it takes a little while to get up to speed.