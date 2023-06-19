Where should you consider drafting Baltimore Ravens wide receivers?

The biggest problem with the Ravens’ collection of highly drafted wide receivers is, at its core, Baltimore has been a run-first team for years, and its top receiver isn’t a wide receiver – it’s tight end Mark Andrews. Under Monken, expect more willingness to pass.

Flowers should be ranked at the top of the group, because there is production to be had for a slot receiver in this scheme. Beckham will likely be the first player drafted in fantasy leagues because of name recognition and the belief some fantasy managers maintain in rekindling magic that rarely happens among aging wide receivers. Both are borderline WR4/No. 5 options and may make appearances in your flex spot at times.

Bateman has the talent to make a difference, but his injury history is concerning, and you shouldn’t have him above a WR5/No. 6, depending on the league size.

Duvernay and Agholor both have positives to their games, but their production is too spotty to warrant being drafted.

The Ravens have done a lot of things right over the years in terms of putting together rosters and developing young players, but that hasn’t happened at wide receiver as the position has been a revolving door. Despite making wholesale changes in the offseason, this still has the look of a middle-of-the-road group of receivers capable of big individual weeks but not consistent production throughout a full season.