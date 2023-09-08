The 5 best bets for NFL Week 1

Our long NFL slumber since the days when winning or losing meant something – on the field or in your online account – is over. This weekend will be the first full-table feast, and we’ve picked out five betting matchups to keep your attention throughout the afternoon – a game to go Over, a game to go Under, a couple of Super Bowl-caliber teams putting their foot on the neck of a lesser team, and a moneyline cash grab.

5 Take Green Bay Packers on the moneyline (+100) at Chicago Bears This rivalry is one of the most lopsided in NFL history. The Packers have won eight straight and 23 of the last 26 meetings. Granted, the Bears are a team expected to take a step forward this season, and the Packers are without Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre for the first time in 30 years. But the dominance of Green Bay in this divisional series is why the Bears are only a one-point home favorite. Rodgers is gone, but the Packers aren’t dead just yet. Not many have gone to the pay window saying, “The Bears have to win this time!” 4 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Take Under 46 points (-110) Matthew Stafford is starting this season on the mend from injuries to his spine and throwing arm – two hideous portents for a stationary pocket quarterback. He’ll be without Cooper Kupp – the one legitimate weapon he has left on the roster. The Seahawks are going to look to sustain drives by mixing in the run a lot. Seattle is capable of scoring 30 points. The Rams likely won’t supply enough on the other side to get the score high enough to hit the Over. Related Betting the NFL Line: Week 1 3 Take Baltimore Ravens and lay 9.5 points (-110) vs. Houston Texans The Texans will be giving C.J. Stroud his first NFL start. A savvy coaching staff like Baltimore has is going to bring looks Stroud has never seen and will blitz repeatedly. Lamar Jackson‘s post-signing “Prove It!” tour begins in front of the home fans with an arsenal of added weapons to make him more dangerous as a passer. This has the classic smell of a non-conference college game where it should be over one Ravens drive into the third quarter. 2 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: Take Over 51 points (-110) The Dolphins have a healthy Tua Tagovailoa (for now) and the most explosive tandem of wide receivers in the league. The Chargers didn’t care if they ran the ball or not in the old system. Perhaps that changes with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. Last year, they were two of the top four pass offenses in the league – even with Tua missing four games. This is the highest Over/Under on the board for this week, and it should be. At full strength, both these teams are capable of putting 30 points on the board. If one team gets ahead by 17 points, the other team isn’t dead. Kick up the throttle and ride with the Over. 1 Take Philadelphia Eagles and lay 4.5 points (-110) at New England Patriots The reality of the post-Tom Brady era in New England is that Bill Belichick has a record of 25-26 (including a Wild Card playoff loss). They’ve been a coin flip to win any game, much less against an Eagles team that has the quick-strike weapons on offense who can tilt things in a hurry. If the Eagles get ahead early, the Patriots aren’t built to abandon the run game and throw to catch up. Bad things will happen if the Pats are forced to be one-dimensional offensively.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.