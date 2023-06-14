Assessing Buffalo's two talented tight ends in fantasy football

With an MVP candidate at quarterback (Josh Allen) and only one legit top-tier target (Stefon Diggs), the Buffalo Bills offense was a popular place to look for breakout candidates heading into last season. At the top of the heap were wide receiver Gabe Davis, who ended 2021 with a 201-yard, four-TD performance in the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and tight end Dawson Knox, who trailed only Diggs among the team’s returning players in receiving yards.

Ultimately, neither player delivered what the Bills, and fantasy owners, were hoping for, and Diggs posted more yards (1,429) than Davis (836) and Knox (517) combined. Through that lens, it’s easy to see why the Bills traded up to select TE Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft as they continue to seek more receiving weapons for Allen, who took a beating last season that has had both the quarterback and coaching staff openly talking about reining in his rushing exploits.

With all that in mind, let’s look at what the tandem of Knox and Kincaid might bring to the table in 2023 from a fantasy perspective.