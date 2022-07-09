Fantasy football: After Darnell Mooney, will any Bears receiver matter?

To classify Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ rookie campaign as underwhelming would be more than a little generous. The Ohio State product took a beating behind a poor offensive line, fumbled a dozen times (losing five), tossed 10 interceptions, and completed less than 60 percent of his passes. Buried within that were moments of excellent play, both as a passer and runner, giving hope to those seeking to blame Fields’ Year 1 struggles on former head coach Matt Nagy.

With Nagy gone, the offense will be turned over to new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who spent the past three seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers under their head coach Matt LaFleur. Getsy worked hand in hand with Aaron Rodgers on one of the NFL’s top offenses, but this will be his first time calling plays, so there could be some growing pains for the inexperienced combination of Fields and Getsy, at least early on.

There are changes aplenty in the receiver room as well with Darnell Mooney the only one of the top four wideouts from 2021 to be back in the Windy City. Let’s see what Fields will be working with 2022.

