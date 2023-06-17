The Chicago Bears' deep backfield offers more questions than answers

While the Chicago Bears’ struggles passing the ball were well documented, they quietly led the NFL in both rushing yards (3,014) and yards per carry (5.4). Of course, much of that was QB Justin Fields, whose 1,143 yards paced the club. Conversely, their top two backs, David Montgomery, and Khalil Herbert, finished with 801 and 731 yards, respectively — without Fields, Chicago’s yards per carry drops to 4.7, which would’ve tied for eighth.

Montgomery, who served as the team’s lead back in each of his four NFL seasons, signed with the Detroit Lions during the offseason. To replace him, the Bears inked former Carolina Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman to a one-year deal and spent a fourth-round selection on Roschon Johnson. That trio should partner with Fields in what figures to be a more balanced attack after Chicago strengthened their pass catchers via trades and free agency.

Still, the ground game appears to be the strength of the Bears offense, so let’s look at how the backfield touches might be divvied up.