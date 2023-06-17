The Chicago Bears' deep backfield offers more questions than answers

While the Chicago Bears’ struggles passing the ball were well documented, they quietly led the NFL in both rushing yards (3,014) and yards per carry (5.4). Of course, much of that was QB Justin Fields, whose 1,143 yards paced the club. Conversely, their top two backs, David Montgomery, and Khalil Herbert, finished with 801 and 731 yards, respectively — without Fields, Chicago’s yards per carry drops to 4.7, which would’ve tied for eighth.
Montgomery, who served as the team’s lead back in each of his four NFL seasons, signed with the Detroit Lions during the offseason. To replace him, the Bears inked former Carolina Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman to a one-year deal and spent a fourth-round selection on Roschon Johnson. That trio should partner with Fields in what figures to be a more balanced attack after Chicago strengthened their pass catchers via trades and free agency.
Still, the ground game appears to be the strength of the Bears offense, so let’s look at how the backfield touches might be divvied up.
Khalil Herbert
While it’s still early, Herbert currently sits atop the depth chart. He’s the only returning player of this group, and he averaged an eye-popping 5.7 yards per carry last season. Durability could be a bit of a question with Herbert, who missed four weeks with a hip injury and topped a dozen carries in a game only three times (and just once after Week 4). Considering offensive coordinator Luke Getsy comes from the Green Bay Packers’ approach of using multiple backs, you shouldn’t anticipate heavy usage — for comparison, Montgomery averaged 12.6 carries per game in the top role in 2022.
Herbert has done precious little as a receiver, totaling 23 receptions in 30 career games, and while he did reportedly add five pounds to his frame, he’s a work in progress in pass protection as well.
D'Onta Foreman
A third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2017, Foreman appeared in just 11 games during three years with the club before landing with the Tennessee Titans. He first appeared on fantasy radars with his work replacing an injured Derrick Henry in 2021, and Foreman built on that last season in Carolina by setting career highs in carries (203), yards (914), and touchdowns (5); he also played all 17 games, which is significant after he suited up for a total of 26 games in his first five years combined. In 2022, the majority of Foreman’s success came in just five games, and he was statistically relevant just once over the final seven contests.
Like Herbert, Foreman has shown nothing as a receiver. That includes a measly five catches for 26 yards last season. You’ll also want to weigh what he accomplished in 2022 versus his previous struggles to stay on the field as Foreman is a physical runner.
Roschon Johnson
It’s uncommon for a four-year college back who never ran for 700 yards in a season to be drafted, but Johnson backed up Arizona Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram and then Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, so don’t read into it. Johnson, a converted quarterback, is lauded for leadership skills, willingness to do whatever is asked, and versatility. He’s a stout blocker with good hands, which should give him a shot to land a gig as the third-down back early on. If he can develop and grow into a bigger role, Johnson might surprise given how low his odometer is coming out of Texas.
If Johnson isn’t ready, the team could lean on Travis Homer to work passing downs. He did a nice job in blitz pickup with the Seattle Seahawks and is a proven option. Trestan Ebner, a sixth-round pick a year ago, could also be a factor.
Fantasy football outlook
Given what we know of Getsy, who watched Matt LaFleur split Aaron Jones’ carries for three years with the Packers, we can at least expect Herbert and Foreman to play regularly. Their lack of proven ability on passing downs isn’t a major factor in an offense that isn’t keen on throwing to the backs.
Herbert’s explosiveness should guarantee him a spot among the two primary backs, and Johnson has a chance to overtake Foreman with a strong offseason.
As long as Herbert runs with the No. 1 offense, he should be the first back selected here as a midrange RB3.
Foreman, meanwhile, could fill an RB4/RB5 slot with the chance to over- or underperform that designation. He’s undraftable if the rookie leapfrogs him.
Johnson comes with intriguing potential for now as a late-round flier but has a clear path to weekly flex worth.
Unfortunately, all three backs are hamstrung by Fields’ rushing ability and won’t live up to their potential in the red zone.