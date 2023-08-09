Which RB should you handcuff to Nick Chubb in fantasy drafts?

Cleveland provided a pretty clear indication of who they currently view as Chubb’s backup with who was and, more importantly, who wasn’t active in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets. Ford joined Chubb on the sidelines on Aug. 3, while the rest of the backs on the Browns’ roster saw time.

While Ford entered camp as the favorite to serve as RB2, the team’s desire to prioritize his health over seeing him in action suggests they know what they have. Their best efforts to keep him healthy didn’t go unpunished as Ford suffered a hamstring strain in Monday’s practice and is day to day.

Ford played well in the preseason last year, posting 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two games before being held out of the finale after securing a roster spot. While Ford served as the kick returner, he played little from scrimmage as a rookie, operating behind the Chubb/Hunt tandem as well as RB D’Ernest Johnson (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars). Ford has good speed and is a capable receiver out of the backfield, which is important since that’s never been Chubb’s strong suit.