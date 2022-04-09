USA Today Sports

Cory Bonini's 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0

A recent trade has shaken up the middle of the 2022 NFL Draft’s opening round. The swapping of picks warranted an update a week sooner than planned, so I took the opportunity to fully revisit each pick from the top down in this Round 1 mock draft. While many picks did not change, a few intriguing adjustments atop the draft created a ripple effect throughout. You can check out the first iteration, if you so please.

Be sure to check our NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of the offerings. We’ll have multiple new and updated mocks throughout the month of April, along with player scouting reports and post-draft analysis of every key pick relevant to fantasy football.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

1
Jacksonville Jaguars | EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han, USA TODAY

2
Detroit Lions | EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3
Houston Texans | EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4
New York Jets | CB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer

5
New York Giants | OT Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

6
Carolina Panthers | QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

7
New York Giants (via CHI) | EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

8
Atlanta Falcons | WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Credit: Kyle Robertson, USA TODAY

9
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) | OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

10
New York Jets (via SEA) | S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

11
Washington Commanders | WR Drake London, USC

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

12
Minnesota Vikings | DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

13
Houston Texans (via CLE) | CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser

14
Baltimore Ravens | CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

15
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) | LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

16
New Orleans Saints (via IND>PHI) | OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17
Los Angeles Chargers | LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

18
Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) | WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

19
New Orleans Saints (via PHI) | QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

20
Pittsburgh Steelers | OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

21
New England Patriots | WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

22
Green Bay Packers (via LV) | WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

23
Arizona Cardinals | EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Credit: Nikos Frazier, Journal-Courier

24
Dallas Cowboys | C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Credit: Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press-Citizen

25
Buffalo Bills | RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

26
Tennessee Titans | OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers | EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

28
Green Bay Packers | WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

29
Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA) | DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

30
Kansas City Chiefs | CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Credit: Ken Ruinard, The Greenville News

31
Cincinnati Bengals | OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

32
Detroit Lions (via LAR) | S Dax Hill, Michigan

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

