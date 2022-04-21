Cory Bonini's 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0

0
By Cory Bonini |
April 20, 2022 10:29 pm ET
A recent trade has shaken up the middle of the 2022 NFL Draft’s opening round. The swapping of picks warranted an update a week sooner than planned, so I took the opportunity to fully revisit each pick from the top down in this Round 1 mock draft. While many picks did not change, a few intriguing adjustments atop the draft created a ripple effect throughout. You can check out the first iteration, if you so please.
Be sure to check our NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of the offerings. We’ll have multiple new and updated mocks throughout the month of April, along with player scouting reports and post-draft analysis of every key pick relevant to fantasy football.
2022 NFL Mock Draft
