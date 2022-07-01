Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts: Which quarterback should you draft?

The battle to win the NFC East is expected to be a two-horse race between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. Perhaps no two players will have as much of a say in which team ends up with the NFC crown as quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts.

Prescott has been handsomely compensated to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Dallas for the first time since Troy Aikman was at the wheel. Hurts is facing a watershed season in his career to prove he can be a complete quarterback instead of a runner with a quarterback’s number. With Hurts getting more weapons and Prescott losing his most seasoned one, the battle is closer now.

Tired of losing your league every season? Be sure to sign up for The Huddle today to gain an award-winning edge on the competition! We have 26 years of experience online building fantasy football champions.