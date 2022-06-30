Fantasy football: Russell Wilson can get the most out of Denver's wideouts

One of the biggest moves of the offseason was the Denver Broncos’ acquisition of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in late March. While the price was steep — three players and five draft picks — the veteran provides the team with stability at a position that has been in constant flux since Peyton Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

Even though Wilson leaves behind one of the NFL’s top one-two punches in Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the cupboards aren’t exactly bare in Denver where they have a trio of former early-round picks in Jerry Jeudy (1st in 2020), Courtland Sutton (2nd in 2018), and KJ Hamler (2nd in 2020) as well as Tim Patrick. Hamler appears to be on the outside looking in for targets right now with the other three likely serving as Wilson’s top targets in 2022.

