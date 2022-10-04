Fantasy Football: 9 utilization stats to know from Week 4

We’re now four weeks into the 2022 NFL season and injuries are piling up and bye weeks are right around the corner. It’s an important time in fantasy football, and managers need to stay on their toes.
Before you make any roster cuts or waiver claims for Week 5, here are the key utilization notes to know following Week 4.
9
Cleveland Browns: TE David Njoku continues to get targets
After a 10-target outing in Week 3, Njoku was targeted seven times on Sunday, and he hauled in five passes for 73 yards. Njoku now has at least five targets in three-straight games, making him a top plug-and-play option off the waiver wire at tight end.
8
Chicago Bears: WR Darnell Mooney finally back on track
Finally.
After just five targets through the first two weeks of the season, Mooney was targeted six times last week and he followed that up with a five-target performance in Week 4. Obviously, Mooney owners would like to see even more targets, but he made the most of his five on Sunday with four catches for 94 yards. It will still be dicey to count on him in fantasy, but Mooney’s utilization seems to be trending in the right direction after a roughs start.
7
Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup back in rotation
After missing the first three games of the season with a knee injury, Gallup was back in action on Sunday and he quickly made an impact. The receiver only drew three targets but he made them count with two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. He is poised to serve as the team’s No. 2 receiver going forward and with Dak Prescott (thumb) set to return any week now, Gallup should be a priority waiver wire target at receiver.
6
Arizona Cardinals: Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams rotating at RB2
James Conner is a key running back in fantasy, so his backup would be a top handcuff priority — if he had one primary backup. Williams (16 snaps) and Benjamin (11 snaps) had four and five rushes, respectively, on Sunday and both backs were targeted once as receivers. If Conner has any more injuries this season, Williams and Benjamin will be worth consideration, but it will be tough to choose to between them given their near-even backup RB rotation.
5
Kansas City Chiefs: Isiah Pacheco gets double-digit carries
Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains the Chiefs running back to roster and start in fantasy, but Pacheco earned double-digit carries on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Pacheco rushed 11 times for 63 yards against the Bucs. Earlier this year, he rushed 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. That utilization is notable, but he rushed just twice in Week 2 and three times in Week 3. Unless something happens to CEH, Pacheco is just a player to keep an eye on or handcuff for now.
4
Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Allgeier the new RB1?
Allgeier will be a top waiver wire target this week following the news that Cordarrelle Patterson is going on injured reserve. Allgeier is the new default RB1 on the depth chart, but he split carries with Caleb Huntley on Sunday. Huntley has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after rushing 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Allgeier totaled 84 yards on his 10 rushes in Week 4. Both players are worth consideration off the waiver wire this week.
3
New York Jets: RB Breece Hall taking over the backfield?
It took a few weeks, but Hall might finally be emerging as the running back fantasy mangers hoped he would be when they drafted him this summer. After getting six, seven and eight carries through the first three weeks of the season, Hall rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He also drew six targets as a receiver out of the backfield. Michael Carter, meanwhile, logged nine rushes and three targets. It’s too early to say if this will be the new normal in New York, but it’s a positive sign for Hall.
2
Miami Dolphins: Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds a frustrating RB duo
Chase Edmonds more than doubled Mostert’s carries in Week 2, and Edmonds then scored twice in Week 3 on two fewer carries than Mostert. After that, Mostert dominated the backfield touches in Week 4, with 15 rushes compared to Edmonds’ five. Both players also drew three targets, and Edmonds scored again as a receiver out of the backfield on Sunday. They are a frustrating duo because their utilization has been hard to predict. Edmonds has good touchdown production so far, but it’s risky to assume that will continue.
1
Denver Broncos: Mike Boone might get a big opportunity
Melvin Gordon didn’t get a single carry until late in the second quarter on Sunday, which seemed to be a sign that Denver was content to move forward with Javonte Williams as a workhorse running back. Gordon then fumbled on his first carry and Williams later exited the game with a season-ending knee injury. After the Gordon fumble, the Broncos turned to Boone, who had been the third-string RB before Williams’ injury. Boone (19 snaps) was on the field more than Gordon (10 snaps), but both players ended the day with three carries. Now that Williams is out for the year, Denver signed Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, but Boone is still worth consideration off the waiver wire. Murray’s anticipated role more directly impacts that of Gordon.