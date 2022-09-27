Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 3

We’re now three weeks into the 2022 NFL (and fantasy football) season and player utilizations are starting to become more clear, but there are still many developing rotations across the NFL.
Before you make any roster cuts or waiver claims for Week 4, here are 10 utilization notes to know following Week 3.
10
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku: one-game fluke, new normal, or something in between?
Njoku has played at least 88% of the Browns’ offensive snaps in all three games this season, so his 63 snaps on Sunday did not seem to be a fluke. What might have been a fluke was nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Before getting 10 targets on Sunday, Njoku drew five targets in Week 2 and just one target in Week 1. Maybe quarterback Jacoby Brissett is now more comfortable with the tight end and the targets will continue? Perhaps more realistically, Njoku could be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset going forward. Njoku’s utilization will be worth watching over the next few weeks.
9
New York Jets: TE Tyler Conklin a reliable option?
Contrasting Njoku’s one-week hit is Conklin, who now has at least seven targets in all three games this season. He totaled just 16 yards on four receptions in Week 1 but saved that performance with a touchdown. Conklin then caught six passes for 40 yards in Week 2. This past week, the tight end caught all eight targets for 84 yards. Touchdowns might not be as frequent as fantasy mangers would like, but Conklin is drawing enough targets to put him on the fantasy radar at tight end.
8
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Mack Hollins heating up
After just one target in Week 1, Hollins was targeted eight times in Week 2 and then 10 times in Week 3. He took advantage of Sunday’s heavy workload with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, albeit with WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) inactive. He is a receiver worth monitoring after seeing his targets increase each week to begin the year.
7
Washington Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson falls back to earth
The touchdowns just weren’t sustainable. After scoring three times in two weeks, Dotson fell back to earth with just two catches for 10 yards in Week 3. The targets were still there — he had eight, a season-high — and the snaps (67) were still good, but the production fell off. Dotson is clearly the WR3 in Washington, and he should be treated as no more than a potential flex option.
6
Denver Broncos: WR KJ Hamler not a viable option
There was talk this offseason that Hamler could emerge as Russell Wilson’s new Tyler Lockett-type receiver in Denver. Hamler’s role might grow as the season goes on, but he’s been no Lockett through three weeks. Hamler drew no targets on 40 snaps in Week 1 and then sat out Week 2 as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. Hamler was back on the field in Week 3, but he drew no official targets (Wilson did target him deep downfield on one “free play,” but it fell incomplete and the play was erased by a presnap defensive penalty). Wilson himself isn’t off to a great start with the Broncos and outside of Courtland Sutton, none of Denver’s receivers have offered any value in fantasy to begin the season. Right now, Hamler shouldn’t be rostered outside of dynasty formats.
5
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Zay Jones emerging as a key target
Jones turned 11 targets into 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Before that, he only had four targets in Week 2, but his nine targets in Week 1 were promising. Jones has played 76% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps so far this season, and he appears to be emerging as a key target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That gives Jones flex value.
4
Chicago Bears: RB Khalil Herbert dominates with David Montgomery sidelined
Herbert has made the most of every opportunity he’s received this season, and he shined when Montgomery left Sunday’s game with a lower leg injury. After getting just 15 carries through the first two weeks, Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. He will have great value if Montgomery misses any time: Chicago’s starter is considered “day-to-day.”
3
Detroit Lions: RB Jamaal Williams a capable workhorse
Another important handcuff running back, Williams rushed 20 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. D’Andre Swift (shoulder) is expected to miss some time, leaving Williams as Detroit’s fill-in starter potentially for several weeks. Williams has proven to be capable of stepping into a workhorse role when called on in the past, giving him great value for the immediate future.
2
Baltimore Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins easing back into action
After sitting out the first two weeks of the season, Dobbins (knee) was back in action in Week 3, but he had a limited role. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team with 11 rushes on Sunday, with Baltimore’s running back carries split up between Dobbins (seven) and Justice Hill (six). Dobbins should eventually emerge as the team’s primary running back, but it’s going to be hard to trust him until we see a larger workload.
1
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Sony Michel eating into Austin Ekeler's carries
This is an alarming development for fantasy managers who used a top draft pick on Ekeler. Michel had one more carry (five) than Ekeler (four) on Sunday, and he had better production on the ground (22 yards compared to five yards). The Chargers were playing from behind, so that partially explains Ekeler’s limited rushing role. Ekeler (eight targets) was also much more involved in the passing game than Michel (two targets). Ekeler shouldn’t be benched, and Michel still doesn’t offer much standalone value as long as Ekeler is healthy, but it is a concern to see the RB carries split up among them.