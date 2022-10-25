Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 7

Hall appeared to be taking over New York’s backfield before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Playing against a stingy Broncos defense, Carter wasn’t able to produce much in Hall’s absence (13 carries for 29 yards and two catches for 45 yards), but his utilization will be trending upward. The Jets traded for Jacksonville running back James Robinson, but it will take him time to get up to speed. In the short term, Carter should be treated as at least the 1a of this likely split.