Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 7

As we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, here are 10 utilization stats you should know before making any waiver claims or roster cuts ahead of Week 8.
10
Denver Broncos: WR Jerry Jeudy up; Courtland Sutton down
Russell Wilson was inactive with a hamstring injury on Sunday, and fill-in quarterback Brett Rypien clearly has a favorite target. Jeudy was targeted a season-high 11 times and hauled in seven catches for 96 yards. Sutton drew a respectable nine targets (most of them in the second half), but Rypien looked Jeudy’s way early and often. If Wilson misses another week, Jeudy might be primed to have a big game in London in Week 8.
9
Carolina Panthers: DJ Moore comes to life
Coincidence or not, Moore came back to life after the team traded away star RB Christian McCaffrey. For just the second time this season, Moore had double-digit targets (10) in Week 7. He turned those targets into seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, marking Moore’s best fantasy performance of the season. Time will tell whether Sunday was a one-week hit or a sign of better days ahead for Moore, but the limited history between he and quarterback P.J. Walker is encouraging.
8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Cade Otton steps up
With TE Cameron Brate (neck) injured, Otton stepped up on Sunday with four catches for 64 yards on five targets. The Bucs offense is struggling right now, but Otton has a chance to remain the team’s TE1. He is worth a look on the waiver wire this week.
7
Dallas Cowboys: TE Dalton Schultz back in action
After missing last week with a knee injury, Schultz was back in Week 7 and caught all five targets for 49 yards on the day Dak Prescott returned. Schultz did appear to re-aggravate his knee, but the Cowboys will now have a bye, which will give him more time to fully recover. After the bye, Schultz should return to being a fantasy-relevant tight end.
6
New York Jets: Breece Hall injury creates opportunities to seize
Hall appeared to be taking over New York’s backfield before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Playing against a stingy Broncos defense, Carter wasn’t able to produce much in Hall’s absence (13 carries for 29 yards and two catches for 45 yards), but his utilization will be trending upward. The Jets traded for Jacksonville running back James Robinson, but it will take him time to get up to speed. In the short term, Carter should be treated as at least the 1a of this likely split.
5
Washington Commanders: RB Brian Robinson continues leading backfield
Last week was no fluke. Robinson started for Washington again on Sunday and his utilization was encouraging. Robinson rushed 20 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards. He is the Commanders’ clear RB1 and has starter value in fantasy going forward.
4
San Francisco 49ers: RB Jeff Wilson trending down
Just a few days after arriving in San Francisco, McCaffrey had an underwhelming debut with eight carries for 38 yards and two catches for 24 yards in Week 7. Wilson led the team’s backfield with 54 yards on seven carries, but his time as a fantasy-relevant RB is likely coming to an end. McCaffrey will be featured in the 49ers offense going forward, reducing Wilson to a handcuff role.
3
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Isiah Pacheco's underwhelming first start
Fantasy football managers woke up to news on Sunday morning that Pacheco would make his first career start in Week 7 in place of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Pacheco received a team-high eight carries and totaled 43 rushing yards, but Edwards-Helaire (and Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman) were still involved in the run game. CEH turned six carries into 32 yards and stole a touchdown, frustrating mangers who started Pacheco. It will be hard to confidently start any KC running back if Andy Reid continues using a rotation.
2
Carolina Panthers: RB D'Onta Foreman replaces Christian McCaffrey
Carolina listed D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard as co-starters on their depth chart after the McCaffrey trade. Hubbard suffered a minor ankle sprain in the fourth quarter, but if Sunday was any indication, Foreman is the Panthers RB to own for the second half of the season. Foreman rushed 15 times for 118 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards. Hubbard also had a serviceable game with nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, but Foreman was more involved and will likely be a better option going forward.
1
Baltimore Ravens: RB Gus Edwards takes over backfield
After placing J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve with a knee injury, Baltimore turned the backfield over to Edwards, who rushed 16 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back from the reserve/PUP list in Week 7. Fantasy managers will know that his TDs could be more sporadic going forward, but Edwards’ usage suggests he will be the Ravens’ RB1 for at least as long as Dobbins is sidelined.