Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 14

Here are the top fantasy football utilization stats you need to know from Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season before you make any waiver-wire claims this week.
10
Tennessee Titans: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo trending up
The rookie tight end caught all six targets on Sunday for 45 yards and a touchdown, marking the third-straight week that he’s drawn at least five targets. Okonkwo has more than 40 receiving yards in four of his last six games, and he hasn’t dipped below 31 receiving yards in the last six weeks. He’s not setting any records, but he’s a serviceable option in a pinch.
9
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Evan Engram gets double-digit targets
After a productive game last week, Engram had a monster game on Sunday, catching 11 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. He obviously won’t keep up that level of production, but Trevor Lawrence is clearly comfortable with Engram, who has drawn 22 targets over the last two weeks.
8
Detroit Lions: WR Jameson Williams scores in second NFL game
After a quiet pro debut last week, Williams drew just two targets in his second game, but he made the most of them with a 41-yard touchdown catch. Williams shouldn’t be trusted as a starter just yet, but he does deserve a roster spot.
7
Los Angeles Rams: New QB, new life for WRs
The Rams bringing in Baker Mayfield seems to be good news for the team’s receiving corps. Tutu Atwell (nine targets) was Mayfield’s favorite target in his debut, followed by Ben Skowronek (eight targets). Van Jefferson (four targets) was less involved, but he salvaged his day with a touchdown catch. All three receivers have seen a boost in their stock following Mayfield’s arrival.
6
Cleveland Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones gets double-digit targets
It’s officially DPJ SZN. In his second game with Deshaun Watson, Peoples-Jones was targeted 12 times and caught eight passes for 114 yards. Similar to the Rams’ receivers, DPJ is trending up following Cleveland’s QB change.
5
Houston Texans: WR Chris Moore has breakout game
Moore led the Texans in targets (11), receptions (10) and receiving yards (124) on Sunday. His previous high for targets and catches was 7/5 in Week 11, and his previous high for receiving yards was 70 in Week 10. We will need to see it in more than just one week before confidently playing Moore, but he is a receiver to watch late in the season.
4
New York Giants: WR Richie James scores in blowout
The Giants were blown out by the Eagles 48-22 on Sunday and that game script helped James post season highs in targets (nine), catches (seven) and receiving yards (61). He led the team in all three categories and caught a touchdown pass. James has now scored three times in his last four games.
3
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jerick McKinnon scores twice
Isiah Pacheco is still the starter, but McKinnon has carved out a nice role in KC’s offense. McKinnon has 14 carries over the last two weeks, but it’s his work as a receiver out of the backfield that stands out. The running back has totaled nine receptions for 121 receiving yards and three touchdowns since Week 13. Most of that (112 yards and 2 TDs) came on Sunday, but his passing-game utilization certainly seems to be trending up.
2
New York Jets: RB Zonovan Knight continues rolling
Michael Carter’s return has not slowed down the Knight train. In his first game back from injury, Carter rushed five times for five yards and caught three passes for 15 yards. Knight rushed 17 times for 71 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for six yards. The Jets would be foolish to diminish the rookie’s workload when he’s been so productive, so fantasy managers can confidently start Knight going forward.
1
Baltimore Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins comes back like he never left
After sitting out seven weeks due to injury, Dobbins was back in the Ravens’ lineup on Sunday and he led the backfield with 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Gus Edwards (13 carries for 66 yards) was still involved, but Dobbins seems to be the RB1 in Baltimore.