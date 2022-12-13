Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 14

Isiah Pacheco is still the starter, but McKinnon has carved out a nice role in KC’s offense. McKinnon has 14 carries over the last two weeks, but it’s his work as a receiver out of the backfield that stands out. The running back has totaled nine receptions for 121 receiving yards and three touchdowns since Week 13. Most of that (112 yards and 2 TDs) came on Sunday, but his passing-game utilization certainly seems to be trending up.