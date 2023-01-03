Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 17

Here are the top fantasy football utilization stats you need to know from Week 17 ahead of the NFL’s regular-season finale this week.
10
Denver Broncos: TE Albert Okwuegbunam scores with rookie on IR
Right when he was starting to heat up, Broncos rookie Greg Dulcich suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. That created an opportunity for Okwuegbunam, who tied a season-high with six targets on Sunday. “Albert O” hauled in three of those targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. Okwuegbunam seems poised to remain for the team’s primary receiving tight end in Week 18.
9
Arizona Cardinals: TE Trey McBride draws 10 targets
With Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy both injured and Trace McSorley underwhelming, the Cardinals turned the offense over to David Blough on Sunday. Blough quickly formed a connection with McBride, who was targeted a career-high 10 times. The rookie tight end finished the day with career highs in catches (seven) and yards (78) and scored the first touchdown of his career. Perhaps a breakout season is on the way in 2023.
8
New York Giants: WR Richie James stays hot
It doesn’t matter much now with most leagues already completed, but James being owned in only 3.7% of ESPN leagues is crazy considering how well the WR has played in the second half of the season. James has scored in four of his last seven games, and he has five-plus targets in five games during that stretch. James stayed hot on Sunday, catching all seven targets for 76 yards. After a career year in his fourth season, James will see his dynasty stock trending up going into 2023.
7
Dallas Cowboys: WR T.Y. Hilton already making an impact
In his second game with the Cowboys, Hilton caught four passes for 50 yards. He only signed a one-year deal, so his future with Dallas is uncertain, but at least for one more week, Hilton deserves flex consideration in an offense that has scored the second-most points in the NFL this season.
6
Tennessee Titans: RB Hassan Haskins ineffective in 1st start
The Titans sat star running back Derrick Henry last week, which gave Haskins an opportunity to start for the first time in his pro career. The rookie was mostly ineffective, averaging 3.3 yards per carry on 12 attempts. Haskins also caught two passes on three targets for 13 yards. Henry will likely be back in the lineup this week, and he’ll still be under contract in 2023, so Haskins is set to return to a handcuff role.
5
Houston Texans: RBs Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman split work
One week after Freeman handled a majority of Houston’s backfield workload, he had a near-even split with Ogunbowale in Week 17. Both running backs rushed seven times, but Freeman drew more targets (five-to-three). Going forward, neither RB will have much value in 2023 after Dameon Pierce returns.
4
Denver Broncos: RB Chase Edmonds gets 10 touches
Marlon Mack suffered a hamstring injury early in Sunday’s game, leaving Edmonds as the team’s No. 2 running back behind Latavius Murray. Edmonds rushed seven times for 34 yards and caught all three targets for 39 yards as a receiver out of the backfield. Edmonds has another year left on his contract in Denver and with Javonte Williams (ACL/LCL) uncertain to be ready by Week 1 in 2023, Edmonds will be an intriguing RB option this offseason.
3
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB JaMycal Hasty gets 16 touches
Hasty earned one more carry and three more targets than Travis Etienne on Sunday, but Etienne (140 yards from scrimmage) was more productive with his touches than Hasty (56 yards). Both running backs scored. Hasty is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this spring. If he re-signs with Jacksonville, he might have occasional flex value in 2023.
2
Indianapolis Colts: RB Zack Moss leads backfield
Moss continues to lead Indy’s backfield with Jonathan Taylor sidelined. Moss rushed 15 times for 74 yards on Sunday. Jordan Wilkins was second in the pecking order with six carries for 23 yards and Deon Jackson rushed three times for 10 yards. Moss has another year left on his contract with the Colts, which could make him an important handcuff beyond Taylor next season.
1
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jerick McKinnon keeps on rolling
Thanks almost exclusively to his passing-game usage, McKinnon has emerged as a legitimate RB2 over the last five weeks. McKinnon rushed just two times for four yards in Week 17, but he caught five passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Those scores marked the running back’s sixth and seventh receiving scores over the last five games. McKinnon is set to become a free agent this offseason. If he re-signs with KC, the running back could emerge as a PPR gem in 2023.