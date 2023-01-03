Fantasy Football: 10 utilization stats to know from Week 17

It doesn’t matter much now with most leagues already completed, but James being owned in only 3.7% of ESPN leagues is crazy considering how well the WR has played in the second half of the season. James has scored in four of his last seven games, and he has five-plus targets in five games during that stretch. James stayed hot on Sunday, catching all seven targets for 76 yards. After a career year in his fourth season, James will see his dynasty stock trending up going into 2023.