Fantasy Football: 11 utilization stats to know from Week 12

Here are the top utilization stats you need to know from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
11
Baltimore Ravens: TE Josh Oliver gets involved
Josh Oliver surprisingly totaled better numbers than Mark Andrews this week, catching four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown (Andrews went 4-50-0). So what’s that mean for Oliver going forward? It depends if Isaiah Likely (ankle) is available. We’ve seen similar one-game production from the rookie this year, who hasn’t been consistent enough to warrant fantasy starts. Oliver is a similar story — don’t count on him outside of extremely deep leagues and only if Likely cannot go.
10
Carolina Panthers: WR DJ Moore benefits from Sam Darnold’s return
Moore has been the victim of poor quarterback play in Carolina this season, but he benefitted from Darnold’s return to the starting lineup in Week 12. Moore had his best game of the year with four catches for 103 yards and a score, and his stock is trending up with Darnold back under center.
9
Buffalo Bills: WR Isaiah McKenzie gets double-digit targets
Even with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both healthy and in the lineup, it was McKenzie who led the Bills with 96 receiving yards on Thanksgiving. McKenzie drew 10 targets and totaled six receptions and scored a touchdown. There are enough passes to go around in Buffalo for all three receivers to have value in fantasy, making McKenzie a flex candidate.
8
Los Angeles Rams: No clear RB1
Following the surprising release of Darrell Henderson, the Rams had no clear leader in the backfield on Sunday. L.A. used a two-back rotation that saw Cam Akers (eight carries for 37 yards) and Kyren Williams (11 carries for 35 yards) post similar production. Fill-in quarterback Bryce Perkins actually led the team in rushing yards with 44. Given that Williams drew the most carries plus three targets in the passing game, he is worth stashing, but fantasy managers won’t feel comfortable starting either RB at the moment.
7
Cincinnati Bengals: RB Samaje Perine fills in well for Joe Mixon
For at least one week, Perine was a capable fill-in starter for fantasy managers who were without an injured Mixon. Perine rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a score while adding four receptions for 35 yards. He is worth a start any time Mixon is sidelined, but the latter might be back in the lineup this week.
6
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB JaMycal Hasty enters the mix
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury on Sunday, and Hasty stepped up in his absence, rushing 12 times for 28 yards while adding five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Etienne has said he will be back on the field in Week 13, and Darrell Henderson will also enter the mix at some point, but Hasty should be claimed off the waiver wire after his 95-yard performance this week.
5
Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Benny Snell steps in for injured Najee Harris
Harris suffered an abdominal injury on Monday and with Jaylen Warren already sidelined with a hamstring injury, it was Snell who stepped up with 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Anthony McFarland received half as many carries as Snell and just one more target as a receiver. So Snell appears to be the preferred choice over McFarland, but Warren might be back on the field in Week 13. The backfield is worth monitoring while Harris recovers.
4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White tops 100 scrimmage yards
It wasn’t quite the performance some fantasy football managers were hoping for, but White totaled a respectable 109 yards from scrimmage in his second career start on Sunday. Even after Leonard Fournette returns from a hip injury, White might hold on to the starting job and if he doesn’t, he will still offer flex value as a rotational RB in Tampa’s offense.
3
Denver Broncos: RB Latavius Murray takes over backfield
Following the release of Melvin Gordon last week, Murray has emerged as the clear RB1 in Denver’s backfield. He dominated the touches on Sunday, rushing 13 times for 92 yards and catching one pass for six yards. Marlon Mack received just two carries and one target in the passing game. Mike Boone is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but Murray seems poised to remain the Broncos’ workhorse back going forward.
2
Baltimore Ravens: RB Gus Edwards dominates backfield touches
Edwards quickly jumped Kenyan Drake on Baltimore’s depth chart after returning from hamstring and knee injuries. Edwards rushed 16 times for 52 yards and a score while Drake (two carries) and Justice Hill (one carry) were barely involved in the rotation. Even with J.K Dobbins eligible to return from IR this week, Edwards is a hot hand who can be trusted as a fantasy starter until further notice.
1
New York Jets: RB Zonovan Knight steps up for injured Michael Carter
Carter sprained his ankle on Sunday and it was Knight who received the most carries after that, rushing 14 times for 69 yards. With James Robinson a healthy scratch, Ty Johnson also was involved with five rushes for 62 yards and a score, but Knight drew one more target in the passing game (three vs. two). With Carter’s status uncertain this week, Knight is worth adding off the waiver wire this week, but be wary of Robinson possibly getting back into the mix.