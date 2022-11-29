Fantasy Football: 11 utilization stats to know from Week 12

Carter sprained his ankle on Sunday and it was Knight who received the most carries after that, rushing 14 times for 69 yards. With James Robinson a healthy scratch, Ty Johnson also was involved with five rushes for 62 yards and a score, but Knight drew one more target in the passing game (three vs. two). With Carter’s status uncertain this week, Knight is worth adding off the waiver wire this week, but be wary of Robinson possibly getting back into the mix.