Fantasy Football: 12 utilization stats to know from Week 11

Eleven down, seven to go.
The NFL season is winding down and the fantasy football playoff race is heating up. Here are 12 utilization stats you should know before making any waiver wire claims in fantasy football this week.
12
Cleveland Browns: QB Jacoby Brissett finishing on a strong note
This series is usually limited to WRs, TEs and RBs, but it’s worth noting that Brissett had his best game of the season on Sunday, totaling 324 yards and three touchdowns while playing from behind against Buffalo. Brissett has the starting job for one more week before Deshaun Watson returns from suspension, and he’ll face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 12 that has allowed at least 19 points to opposing QBs in seven of their 10 games this season.
11
Baltimore Ravens: TE Isaiah Likely not a starter candidate
Likely had a good two-week run while Mark Andrews was injured, and there was some thought that he might remain fantasy-relevant even after Andrews returned. That wasn’t the case in Week 11 as Likely caught just one pass for one yard. He is a good dynasty option, but Likely can’t be trusted as a starter when Andrews is healthy.
10
Tennessee Titans: WR Treylon Burks has career day
Burks started the season slowly and then landed on injured reserve. He returned two weeks ago and has drawn 14 targets since then, including an eight-look game on Sunday. Burks totaled seven catches for 111 yards in Week 11, and his stock appears to be trending up.
9
Baltimore Ravens: WR Demarcus Robinson too sporadic
Robinson showed what he’s capable on Sunday with 128 receiving yards on nine receptions. Unfortunately, that kind of performance has been rare for the speedy receiver this season. Robinson has three or fewer catches in seven of the nine games he has played this year, and he only topped 40 receiving yards one time before Sunday. Robinson can be a dangerous player in Baltimore’s offense, but until we see it in more than one game, it will be hard to trust him.
8
Denver Broncos: WR Kendall Hinton steps up
With Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) both sidelined Sunday, the Broncos turned to Hinton (yes, that Hinton), and he stepped up with three catches for 57 yards. Russell Wilson also targeted Hinton on a “free play” deep downfield when the Raiders jumped offside but the WR was barely unable to haul in the pass. Hinton is not an option outside of deep leagues, but he is worth consideration when Denver is thin at WR.
7
Los Angeles Rams: WR Allen Robinson’s stock trending up?
Following Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury, there are more targets to go around in Los Angeles. Robinson drew five targets on Sunday and totaled four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, his first score in five weeks. Robinson’s stock seems to be trending up with Kupp sidelined.
6
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Joshua Palmer's dominant performance
Even with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back in the lineup, Palmer still led the Chargers with 10 targets on Sunday night. He caught eight of those passes and scored twice in his best game of the season so far. Williams left the contest after aggravating his ankle injury, and Palmer has likely done enough to remain heavily involved in the offense going forward.
5
Buffalo Bills: RB James Cook gets double-digit carries
Cook rushed 11 times on Sunday, tying a double-digit season-high from Week 2. Cook totaled 86 yards on those carries with an impressive 7.82 yards per carry average, bringing his season-long YPC average to 5.8. With that kind of production, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cook’s utilization increase in the final weeks of the season.
4
Washington Commanders: Antonio Gibson back to RB1 duties?
For a few weeks, it appeared as if Brian Robinson had emerged as Washington’s clear RB1. Then Gibson totaled 161 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown from Weeks 10-11, putting himself back in the conversation. Gibson led the Commanders with 18 carries on Sunday (three more than Robinson received), and he led the backfield with three targets (Robinson had no targets). Gibson’s stock seems to be trending up.
3
New England Patriots: RB Damien Harris back in the mix
After sitting out one week before the bye week with a hamstring injury, Harris was back on the field Sunday. Harris (eight) received fewer carries than Rhamondre Stevenson (15), but he was more productive on the ground (65 yards vs. 26 yards). Stevenson also was more involved in the passing game (6 catches for 56 yards), but Harris did catch two passes for 28 yards. Stevenson is the better play going forward, but Harris has enough of a role to give him some value with the right matchups.
2
Dallas Cowboys: RB Tony Pollard’s huge game
The Cowboys had a blowout 40-3 win over the Vikings, and Pollard played a big role in the win, totaling 189 yards from scrimmage while scoring two touchdowns. Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott split carries with 15 each, but Pollard’s huge role in the passing game set him apart. Pollard caught a team-high six passes for 109 yards, and both of his scores came as a receiver out of the backfield. Zeke will still be involved every week, but Pollard has great flex value going forward.
1
Baltimore Ravens: RB Kenyan Drake still leading backfield
Once Gus Edwards eventually returns, Baltimore’s backfield could see some shakeups, but until then, Drake is the hot hand. Drake led the Ravens backfield with 10 carries for 46 yards in Week 11, and he had a monster game one week earlier. He also drew four targets in the passing game on Sunday, adding to his value. The lead back in Baltimore’s backfield is always worth starting.