Fantasy Football: 12 utilization stats to know from Week 13

Here are the top fantasy football utilization stats you need to know from Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season before you make any waiver-wire claims this week.
12
Baltimore Ravens: QB Tyler Huntley fills in for Lamar Jackson
This list is typically limited to running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, but Baltimore’s shakeup at QB obviously impacts the team’s entire offense. Huntley did well filling in for an injured Jackson on Sunday, and tight end Mark Andrews (seven targets) remained a strong fantasy play. The quarterback position also remained the Ravens’ best rusher as Huntley led the team with 10 rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Jackson has an uncertain status going into Week 14, so Huntley might remain the QB for at least one more week. Andrews shouldn’t see a drop in value if that happens, and the team’s other skill players remain boom-or-bust options.
11
Denver Broncos: TE Greg Dulcich leads team in targets
Courtland Sutton was limited to just one target before suffering a hamstring injury, and Jerry Jeudy saw his snaps limited due to an ankle injury on Sunday. That helped Dulcich lead the team in targets (eight), receptions (six) and receiving yards (85) on in Week 13. Dulcich seems to be emerging as a favorite target for Russell Wilson, so he’s worth a look if you need help at tight end.
10
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Evan Engram posts 4th top-10 finish
Engram caught five passes on seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, which was good enough to rank as TE2 in Week 13. That marked the fourth time this year that Engram has finished as TE9 or better this year. As is the case with many TEs, though, Engram can be hit-or-miss. He also has five weeks outside the top-27 TEs. He’s merely a roll-the-dice option in fantasy.
9
Houston Texans: TEs heavily involved with new QB
The Texans benched Davis Mills after Week 11, turning the offense over to Kyle Allen. With Allen under center, Houston’s tight ends were heavily involved in Week 13 — Jordan Akins drew six targets, Brevin Jordan saw five targets and Teagan Quitoriano received three targets. Allen clearly likes to get tight ends involved, but it would obviously be more ideal if most of those targets were being funneled to one primary TE. As it stands now, it’s hard to pick between them, and the loss of Houston’s top receiver, Brandin Cooks (calf), factored in to the uptick in looks.
8
New York Jets: WR Corey Davis gets double-digit targets
Speaking of QB changes, the Jets switching to Mike White could be a positive development for Davis. The veteran receiver was targeted 10 times on Sunday, marking just the second time this year he’s received double-digit targets. We might need a larger sample size before declaring Davis a starter, though, because he drew just three targets in White’s first 2022 start two weeks ago. He’s a WR to monitor for now.
7
Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup benefits in blowout
The Cowboys pulled away from the Colts in the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football in a game that ended up being a 54-19 blowout. Gallup benefited from Dallas’ high-scoring day with two touchdown receptions, but that marked the first time in nine weeks since his last score. Gallup is worth rostering, but with Odell Beckham a potential candidate to join the team, fantasy managers should temper expectations for Gallup after his big game on SNF.
6
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Mack Hollins trending up
With tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve, Hollins has stepped up. The veteran receiver was targeted nine times on Sunday, and he has averaged 6.8 targets per game over the last six weeks. His production (five catches for 35 yards in Week 13) has been modest, but his utilization makes him worth a look if you’re thin at WR.
5
Buffalo Bills: RB James Cook leads team in carries
Devin Singletary was still heavily involved, rushing 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but Cook led the Bills with 14 carries in Week 13. Cook also added six receptions for 41 yards, giving him 105 yards from scrimmage. Buffalo will continue using a backfield rotation, but it appears that Cook’s role is increasing as the regular season winds down.
4
Seattle Seahawks: RB DeeJay Dallas fills in after Ken Walker injury
Walker suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and Dallas led the team with 10 carries for 37 yards in the rookie’s absence. Tony Jones Jr. also mixed in but he was ineffective, rushing seven times for 14 yards. Travis Homer was a healthy scratch going into the game before Walker’s injury, but he will likely factor into the rotation if Walker can’t suit up this weekend. Seattle’s backfield is too crowded to declare a clear RB1 if Walker misses time.
3
San Francisco 49ers: RB Jordan Mason carving out a role
Christian McCaffrey is obviously the guy in San Francisco’s backfield, but Mason is making a case for himself as a flex candidate. Following the Elijah Mitchell injury, Mason has been thrust into the RB2 role and he rushed eight times for 51 yards on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury could hinder the Niners offense a bit, but Mason might be worth stashing for the final weeks of the season.
2
Green Bay Packers: RB AJ Dillon steps up after Aaron Jones injury
Dillon is a well-known fantasy RB who already had flex value, and his value goes through the roof any time Jones is unavailable. Dillon went off after Jones left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, finishing the day with 121 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Jones could be back on the field after the Packers’ bye in Week 14, but the situation is worth monitoring.
1
New York Jets: RB Zonovan Knight dominates backfield touches
New York has a new starting QB, and they might have a new RB1, too. With Breece Hall on injured reserve and Michael Carter out with an ankle injury, Knight rushed 15 times for 90 yards and caught five passes for 28 yards. James Robinson (four touches for 10 yards) and Ty Johnson (seven touches for 41 yards) were less involved and less productive. Knight has now totaled 221 yards from scrimmage through his first two games in the NFL, and it’s hard to imagine the Jets turning away from the hot hand once Carter returns from his injury.