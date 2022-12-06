Fantasy Football: 12 utilization stats to know from Week 13

This list is typically limited to running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, but Baltimore’s shakeup at QB obviously impacts the team’s entire offense. Huntley did well filling in for an injured Jackson on Sunday, and tight end Mark Andrews (seven targets) remained a strong fantasy play. The quarterback position also remained the Ravens’ best rusher as Huntley led the team with 10 rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Jackson has an uncertain status going into Week 14, so Huntley might remain the QB for at least one more week. Andrews shouldn’t see a drop in value if that happens, and the team’s other skill players remain boom-or-bust options.