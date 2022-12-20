Fantasy Football: 12 utilization stats to know from Week 15

Isiah Pacheco remains the “starter” in Kansas City, but McKinnon has been the team’s best running back over the last three weeks. McKinnon saw just five fewer carries than Pacheco, and he drew seven more targets on Sunday. His value as a receiver out of the backfield especially helps McKinnon’s value in PPR leagues. Over the last three weeks, McKinnon has piled up 316 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Pacheco (272 yards, one TD) is obviously still very much involved, but McKinnon has made himself very fantasy-relevant late in the season.