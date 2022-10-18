Fantasy Football: 13 utilization stats to know from Week 6

Any lead running back in a Shanahan offense is going to have value, but Wilson’s time as a fantasy starter might be coming to an end soon. After a solid four-week stretch, Wilson rushed just seven times in Week 6 as Tevin Coleman (four rushes) and Deebo Samuel (two rushes) prevented him from hitting double-digit carries. Granted, the 49ers were playing from behind on Sunday, but there is reason to believe Wilson’s workload could be trending down in the coming weeks. San Francisco hopes to have Elijah Mitchell (sprained MCL) back in Week 10, and Mitchell will likely resume RB1 duties once he returns. The 49ers do have two more games to play before Mitchell’s expected return, but it might be time to sell Wilson if you can find any buyers.