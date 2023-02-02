Fantasy Football Impact: 2023 NFL coaching changes

The prize of the coaching market has landed in Denver, but it took a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round selection to secure him following his single-season hiatus. Denver also netted a 2024 third-rounder.

Payton was among the most stable coaching forces during his 16 years in New Orleans, and the one constant theme to his success was having an elite quarterback. If this situation came prior to 2021, Russell Wilson would have been deserving of such a label, but there are serious questions at this point. Coming off two down years, including an abysmal 2023 that never once felt like it was poised to improve, Wilson’s rebound is paramount for a successful start to Payton’s Denver tenure.

Running back Javonte Williams (knee) is recovering from a torn ACL, so his 2023 early-season outlook is less than appealing. Both wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton should be back on the field, and tight end Greg Dulcich showed some promise in 2022 as a rookie. The offensive line will need to get retooled as five different players, including a couple of starters, are poised to hit the market.

The Broncos have a smidge over $3 million in cap space, which ranks 15th, so some moves will need to be made to create enough operating room. Restructuring Sutton, Wilson, Justin Simmons and Randy Gregory alone would create $30-plus million in cap space. With some clever maneuvering, this number could jump into the $40-47 million range. Anyway, the point is that Denver can make some adjustments this offseason, but from a fantasy perspective, those should come in the way of bolstering the line to better protect Wilson.

The bottom line is this team’s real-world and fantasy fortunes rest squarely on Payton being able to coax the old Russell Wilson out of whatever that was last year. There’s a strong chance of it happening, but we’ll need to see the bulk of the offseason play out before rallying behind Wilson’s return to fantasy relevance.