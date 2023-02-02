Fantasy Football Impact: 2023 NFL coaching changes

The NFL coaching carousel continues to turn, and we’re tracking all of the moves. Below is a summary of anything that should strongly factor in for fantasy football considerations, but we have free agency and an NFL draft ahead before the dust settles, so we’ll keep it high level for now. Look for more info in our upcoming divisional previews to help prepare you for a fantasy draft season that will be here before we know it.
Head coach Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
The prize of the coaching market has landed in Denver, but it took a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round selection to secure him following his single-season hiatus. Denver also netted a 2024 third-rounder.
Payton was among the most stable coaching forces during his 16 years in New Orleans, and the one constant theme to his success was having an elite quarterback. If this situation came prior to 2021, Russell Wilson would have been deserving of such a label, but there are serious questions at this point. Coming off two down years, including an abysmal 2023 that never once felt like it was poised to improve, Wilson’s rebound is paramount for a successful start to Payton’s Denver tenure.
Running back Javonte Williams (knee) is recovering from a torn ACL, so his 2023 early-season outlook is less than appealing. Both wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton should be back on the field, and tight end Greg Dulcich showed some promise in 2022 as a rookie. The offensive line will need to get retooled as five different players, including a couple of starters, are poised to hit the market.
The Broncos have a smidge over $3 million in cap space, which ranks 15th, so some moves will need to be made to create enough operating room. Restructuring Sutton, Wilson, Justin Simmons and Randy Gregory alone would create $30-plus million in cap space. With some clever maneuvering, this number could jump into the $40-47 million range. Anyway, the point is that Denver can make some adjustments this offseason, but from a fantasy perspective, those should come in the way of bolstering the line to better protect Wilson.
The bottom line is this team’s real-world and fantasy fortunes rest squarely on Payton being able to coax the old Russell Wilson out of whatever that was last year. There’s a strong chance of it happening, but we’ll need to see the bulk of the offseason play out before rallying behind Wilson’s return to fantasy relevance.
Head coach Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers
The Indianapolis Colts fired Reich after a 3-5-1 start to his fifth season as head coach, ending the stint with a 40-33-1 record. He made the playoffs three times, losing twice.
A longtime NFL veteran coach and player, Reich’s pedigree isn’t in question. His personnel is the concern for the time being as the Panthers enter February a projected $10.3 million over the cap, the 12th-lowest available space. Whether it be through restructuring or painful cap casualties, something has to give to help restock the cupboards.
Carolina has some core players to build around on both sides of the ball but still no quarterback to steer the ship. Until that is resolved, expectations for Reich returning to the postseason and Carolina providing a wealth of fantasy weapons should be kept to a minimum.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
Unlike Frank Reich’s situation in Carolina, Ryans’ Texans boast the fifth-most cap space. The commonality, however, is neither team has a clear-cut QB of the future.
The San Francisco defensive coordinator parlayed his success into Ryans returning to Houston, where he played six seasons before winding down his career with Philly. The 38-year-old gets a chance to put his stamp on a flailing franchise that has a few interesting pieces on the youthful side. This roster also won’t be dealing with any key impending free agents.
WR Brandin Cooks may not stick around as he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding process, though his contract presents an issue thanks to $34.22 million in dead money. That’s a massive chunk to absorb, but keeping him without a restructuring will cost $26.463 mill, so neither scenario is pleasant. Without Cooks, the position is in desperate need of some star power. There’s not much at tight end, either, so expect amplified focus on upgrading the skill positions.
Finally, Ryans is expected to stick with someone from San Francisco’s coaching tree for his offensive play-caller being that he’s a defensive-minded coach. This situation has the most moving pieces and will require a review at a later date.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Chargers
Moore went from one of the hotter candidates to fill a head-coaching vacancy the last couple of years to a mutual agreement to leave his position shortly after Dallas exiting the playoffs. He wasted no time to move on to join the Chargers. The team has a promising offensive line and a strong nucleus of players set to return, so there’s plenty to like here.
The Bolts sit with the seventh-least cap space at $22.042 over. That can be remedied with restructuring several deals, however. No one of note on offense is poised to hit the market.
Moore proved to be flexible in Dallas by suiting his designs and calls to the players’ best attributes. We saw Dak Prescott grow, the shift to Tony Pollard at the expense of franchise-favorite Ezekiel Elliott, and the emergence of Dalton Schultz as a bona fide TE1. Moore’s job won’t be to come in here to completely blow up what has worked with this offense but rather tweak some things. He will put his stamp on it, but he’s also going to stick with what works, and that’s letting Justin Herbert sling it while Austin Ekeler does his thing in multiple facets of the game. Working to the strengths is going to be key here, and there’s no obvious reason to expect the Chargers won’t thrive once again on this side of the ball.
Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, New England Patriots
Fresh off a narrowly missed postseason berth, Bill Belichick wasted no time in going back to an old friend by hiring O’Brien as his offensive play-caller. There was no shortage of questions and criticism surrounding Belichick’s decision to not formally hire an OC in 2022, and rightfully so. There is one goal set ahead of all others this offseason, and it is to get Mac Jones back on the upward trajectory.
New England’s offense will be retooled but not thoroughly reworked in all likelihood. The backfield probably loses Damien Harris to free agency, and there’s a chance Jones’ favorite target, Jakobi Meyers, also walks. Nelson Agholor is a free agent as well but should be replaced by 2022 rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton. With just six teams having more cap space at this time, the Pats are in an intriguing situation to offer more fantasy successes if Jones gets straightened out and a few pieces are added.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Los Angeles Rams
Prior to joining the Jets for consecutive seasons ahead of LaFleur joining the Rams, he was the passing-game coordinator for San Francisco but didn’t call plays. Expect a similar role with the Rams under Sean McVay.
Los Angeles has several key questions to sort out before we can get fully on board with this one, but it’s not a terrible hiring by any stretch. The health of Matthew Stafford is No. 1. While all signs point to his return, we saw last year how quickly things can unravel if he’s not on the field. And, let’s face it, he wasn’t exactly playing his best ball prior to the season-ending injuries. The next thing is whether the Rams will have a viable WR2 and a capable third behind Cooper Kupp. The Allen Robinson experiment failed, and we have yet to see much from the oft-injured Van Jefferson. The offensive line is a major liability right now and needs to be shored up. LA has cap issues to boot, though not insurmountable.
Look for LaFleur to have a say in the game planning, but McVay’s vision runs the show here, and he’s the likely play caller yet again. While that last part isn’t set in stone, and there’s merit for McVay giving up the job, which is tough to see from a team that still views itself as a contender. If things go sideways, LaFleur then stands a greater chance of assuming the play-calling chores. Enter the fantasy draft season expecting little to change based on this hiring.
Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, New York Jets
One of the most embarrassing and shortest tenures as a head coach ended with 4-11 record for Hackett in Denver, and it is easy to dismiss his efforts as an offensive play-caller following the sheer failure in 2022. Some coordinators are just awful head coaches. However, we really don’t know if Hackett himself is even that good of an OC since he had a Hall of Famer as his quarterback during the three years he was running Green Bay’s offense, and the system was already in place. Prior to that, he spent five largely lackluster years between Buffalo and Jacksonville where the situations weren’t conducive to success.
There will not be less stress and lower expectations in New York given the media spotlight and Hackett joining a coaching staff that is on thin ice. Several factors also work against him from the get-go, namely the team’s lightning-quick pivot away from Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback. This situation brings Aaron Rodgers’ name into the mix as a possible trade target, and there’s definitely some logic behind the chatter, particularly stemming from their time together in Green Bay.
Long story short, no one should get overly excited about anything Jets related until we see how the team solves its cavernous hole at quarterback. Expect a push for a veteran, and if Rodgers isn’t the guy, Derek Carr makes sense, too, given his experience in a similar offense under Jon Gruden. We’ll revisit this one down the line.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Miami Dolphins
A year away from the game after being fired as Denver’s head coach has the longtime coordinator back in charge of a pro defense. Fangio, known for a pressure-based 3-4 alignment, inherits more than enough talent to make his mark early and often. Even though Miami is $12-plus million over the cap to begin February, Fangio is the kind of coordinator who can attract free agents. Getting the balance sheet back into the positive isn’t going to take much work, so there will be room for at least one splash play on the market.
The Dolphins boast a familiar face in Bradley Chubb but also have star corner Xavien Howard to go along with several blossoming pieces. Miami generated a respectable 40 sacks in 2022 and pressured quarterbacks 21.7 percent of the dropbacks. From a fantasy perspective, this defense desperately needs to step up its takeaway game. Eleven teams had more interceptions than the ’22 Dolphins forced total turnovers. Get that sorted out and we’re looking at a potential top-10 unit.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns
Schwartz hasn’t coached since 2020 but was a senior assistant for Tennessee the past two seasons. Cleveland is facing a few defensive free agents who may be tough to replace, and eight players are scheduled to carry cap charges of at least $12 million, including three of at least $23 million. To complicate things, the team is $18 million in the hole with the ninth-lowest amount of space.
Cleveland generated 34 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions, and a pair of defensive touchdowns in 2022. Schwartz and his 4-3 alignment will have to make the most out of what could be a lesser talent pool in comparison to last year, but there’s still no reason he cannot maintain a neutral-ranking fantasy placement.
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, Atlanta Falcons
Probably not a name many casual gamers recognize, Nielsen comes over from New Orleans after serving in multiple roles since leaving N.C. State in 2016. The bulk of his duties involved coaching the defensive line, culminating in a role as co-defensive coordinator in 2022.
Learning under Dennis Allen cannot hurt, but the Falcons must bolster their personnel before Nielsen becomes a scapegoat. Head coach Arthur Smith is familiar with this incoming defensive style due to the divisional rivalry, but a system alone can’t get it done without capable players. Improving the pass rush is a must, and the secondary will see some help because of it. The 21 sacks tallied in 2022 ranked second to last, and it all begins with fixing this aspect of the defense.
From a fantasy perspective, there’s not a lot to get excited for in 2023 when it comes to Atlanta’s defense. Sure, it’s quite possibly the worst division in football at this moment, but no team applied less pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2022. Until that radically improves, expect another lowly fantasy performance.