Fantasy football: 2023 NFL free agency roundup

NEW — RB Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints: The NFL’s leader in rushing TDs last year (17) parlayed his success into a new deal with the Saints, keeping him inside of a dome and in an offense that will utilize his skill set. Versatile enough to play on third downs, Williams made a name for himself in 2022 as a scoring machine on the ground in 2022, though his lofty play shouldn’t be taken for granted. Now, history doesn’t guarantee the future, but he has a similar role locked in with the Saints and should maintain an RB3 floor. A suspension looming over Alvin Kamara adds some value to Williams, since he’d be a borderline RB1 role during any action without No. 41. (3/15)

NEW — QB Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders: This one makes plenty of sense for both parties. Brissett will battle for a starting job with Sam Howell, and if the second-year passer wins the gig then we’ll see the veteran serve as a mentor. Not too many teams would be excited to have Brissett suddenly thrust into the starting lineup, but he’s a capable game manager in real life, though his offerings in fake football leave plenty to be desired. Should Brissett see any meaningful action, the takeaway in fantasy is that the surrounding weaponry won’t see their respective values totally plummet. (3/15)

NEW — WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots: The Pats lost Jakobi Meyers to free agency but found a replacement, arguably an upgrade, in Smith-Schuster. The former Pittsburgh Steeler went to KC last year and earned a ring, but his stats have paled in comparison since his breakthrough 2018 line of 111-1,426-7 in the Steel City. Over the last four years, the USC product has posted 97-831-9 (2020) and 78-933-3 (2022) as his strongest efforts. His only full season of action was that ’18 breakout year, so there’s realistically as much downside as reward potential here. In fairness, last year he wasn’t the No. 1 target, and a fading Ben Roethlisberger didn’t help his stats down the stretch with Pittsburgh. In 2023, Mac Jones gets the closest thing to a true alpha wideout he has had since entering the pros. The Patriots likely aren’t done adding targets. For now, Smith-Schuster rates as a WR3 in shallow PPR formats but has a ceiling in the teens. (3/15)

NEW — RB Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos: The veteran chipped in nicely last season as a spell and third-down complement to Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, finishing with career highs in receptions (38), aerial yardage (287), and TDs (6) to place RB36 in PPR. Denver lost standout back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL in early October, and while he may be ready by the preseason, it’s unlikely he will regain his explosion until midseason or perhaps even later. The Broncos beefed up the offensive line in free agency before adding Perine to the backfield on Wednesday. The early-season outlook for him is stronger than the second half of the 2023 campaign. A potential RB2 play during the first six weeks or so, Perine is a must-handcuff for Williams owners, and there’s still matchup-based flex value once Williams is finally healthy. (3/15)

NEW — TE Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers: The former Gamecock returns to the Carolinas and will be a featured element in the Frank Reich-led offense. Tight end has long been a staple of what the veteran coach likes to do in the passing game, but also being a capable blocker is required. The quarterback situation is iffy with Andy Dalton likely being a seat warmer for the No. 1 overall pick. Either way, the position will be heavily targeted, and a current lack of wideouts makes Hurst an intriguing gamble late in fantasy drafts. (3/15)

NEW — QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Never mind having to follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady, Mayfield hasn’t lived up to his own expectations since a strong second half during as a rookie. Untimely turnovers, poor system fits, and a lack of overall production have dogged him over the last few years. Tampa is willing to take a one-year chance on him to compete with former second-rounder Kyle Trask. They’re very different quarterbacks in terms of size and style, though the former first overall pick has 69 career starts to his credit. Trask has none. Should Mayfield defeat his competition in camp, he’ll have two star receivers and a few complementary pieces in the aerial games. Tampa’s line absolutely needs to be addressed, regardless of which guy wins the QB battle. In the best-case scenario, Mayfield wins the job and offers a few QB1 efforts but remains no better than a late-round flier. (3/15)

WR Allen Lazard, New York Jets: Lazard was “finalizing” a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets as of March 14. The Jets are the place where Aaron Rodgers intends to play, pending a trade agreement with the two franchises. On any given play, Garrett Wilson is likely to be the primary target, and Elijah Moore could factor in enough to hinder Lazard’s target share. The Jets also have capable targets at tight end and out of the backfield to soak up looks. Even still, the relationship with Rodgers makes the wideout a top-20 play some weeks. Overall, though, Lazard will be a WR3 or flex in New York once Rodgers joins him. (updated 3/15)

QB Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers: There’s absolutely nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective beyond the chance Dalton’s veteran presence could delay the deployment of the first quarterback chosen in the upcoming draft. Other than that, he brings nothing to the table for lineups and has no one of note at wideout right now. Carolina is in a full rebuild, and Dalton’s signing is indicative of such. (3/14)

RB Rashaad Penny, Philadelphia Eagles: The move effectively slams the door on Miles Sanders‘ return, which wasn’t expected anyway. Penny brings a high-upside blend of size and speed to an already explosive offense, but an impressive lack of durability is story for a guy who has yet to finish a full season — even in a limited role. The Eagles will divvy up the backfield chores between Penny and at least one other back, in addition to the ground role owned by quarterback Jalen Hurts. There will be a few fantasy-relevant outings from the former Seattle Seahawk, but we’re not comfortable drafting him as anything more than a low-end RB3. (3/14)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders: A day after securing its new starting quarterback, Vegas opted to bring in another familiar face in the former New England Patriot. Meyers couldn’t come to an agreement with the Pats after leading the team in receiving yards the last two years — albeit at no more than 866 in either season. Arguably the best free-agent wideout played more than 51 percent of his 2022 snaps from the slot, which is where the Raiders utilized Hunter Renfrow 81-plus percent of the line last year and also sent Davante Adams on occasion. The interchangeability of this receiving corps is a real-world strength and will present mismatches from a multitude of route concepts. It also devalues Meyers and Renfrow to the point of being barely playable some weeks in fantasy. Think WR3 or flex value here, unless something happens to Adams during the season. The Tuesday trade of Darren Waller frees up more looks to go around, but it’s not like the tight end position will be totally ignored, either. (updated: 3/14)

QB Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons: The gunslinger has shown he belongs in the NFL over the last few seasons … but as a backup. Atlanta opted for his experience to help push second-year starter Desmond Ridder. In the event the latter struggles to make the most of his opportunity, the Falcons have a high-end QB2 to rely on. For fantasy, if everything goes according to plan for head coach Arthur Smith, Heinicke’s services won’t be needed.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders: The quick and dirty of it all is that the oft-injured Jimmy G. is a much better real-life quarterback than fantasy option, and he’ll remain a No. 2 with the occasional matchup utility. His addition to the Raiders does much more to stabilize the fantasy values of Darren Waller, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow than bolster a fantasy QB depth chart. (3/13)

WR Robert Woods, Houston Texans: The veteran possession receiver is coming off a disaster season in Tennessee that followed a torn ACL during his final year with the Los Angeles Rams, so it’s easy to see how his arrow is pointing the wrong direction for fantasy. Furthermore, we haven’t a clue yet what Houston will do at quarterback, and it remains unknown if Brandin Cooks will be traded. In best-case scenario, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Woods is a late-round roster filler. (3/11)

TE Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons: The once up-and-coming fantasy option has fallen off the radar since signing a lucrative deal with the New England Patriots. He gets a chance to resurrect his career to a degree by reuniting with Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith, his former positional coach and offensive coordinator during their time together in Tennessee. Smith will be the 1b in two-TE sets and a spell option for Kyle Pitts, but there’s no reason to draft Smith in any format. He will muster some attention in daily action due to the system, however. (3/13)