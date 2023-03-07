Fantasy football: Where will the NFL's top free agents play in 2023?

Tuesday is the NFL’s deadline for franchise tagging, and we’ve already seen the likes of Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard get slapped with the tag as of Monday evening.

Free-agent quarterback Derek Carr inked a four-year, $150 million pact with the New Orleans Saints as the only notable fantasy name to be free to sign anywhere before the market officially opens next week.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was given a three-year, $105 million contract extension Monday, which comes as no surprise.

With that out of the way, we’ll take a look at the most likely landing spots for marquee fantasy football names prior to the opening of free agency.